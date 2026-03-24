The Nigerian stock market is currently navigating a high-stakes “consolidation phase” after an unprecedented rally that saw the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) cross the 200,000-point threshold.

The major Nigerian equity market now shows signs of a “healthy pullback” or consolidation following a sharp rise in the past few weeks.

The ASI is hovering around 199,014.02, slightly below its mid-March peak of 204,928.11.

Latest price movements indicate that heavyweight stocks such as GT (-8.18%), NB (-7.29%), MTN Nigeria (-6.46%), WEMA Bank (-3.33%), Zenith Bank (-2.27%), UBA (-0.72%), and 17 others were sold by investors.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined from 201,156.85 points on Wednesday to 199,014.02 points. The year-to-date (YTD) return of the ASI has eased to 27.89%, reflecting post-holiday profit-taking in local equities, while the total market capitalization declined to N127.75 trillion.

Technical pattern shows ceiling

The 205,000-index level has proven to be a “heavy ceiling,” where investors are intentionally taking profits.

The 195,000 level provides substantial support. If that doesn’t hold, the next critical psychological level is at 185,000.

Recent market activity shows the 14-day RSI reached overbought levels (above 78) in early March but has since fallen to between 60 and 65, indicating the market is shaking off its “froth” without collapsing completely.

Interestingly, the third week of March saw trading volume spike to 8.76 billion shares, driven by banks and ICT, which often signals a “climax” in buying activity or a shift in ownership from “weak hands” to institutional “strong hands.”

Nigerian stocks fundamentals still healthy

The fundamental outlook remains bullish to neutral for the rest of 2026, supported by three main pillars:

The market is currently in the “Dividend Season,” with big-cap companies like MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, and Dangote Cement releasing strong full-year results for 2025.

Industrial Goods are benefiting from large-scale infrastructure projects, pushing BUA Cement and Dangote Cement to record valuations along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The energy sector stands out as a key driver, with Aradel Holdings and Seplat profiting from Brent crude prices staying above $100 per barrel amid geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for bank recapitalization, ending in March 2026, has sparked a frenzy.

Banks with strong balance sheets like Access Holdings, GTCO, and Zenith benefit as banks shift focus from FX revaluation gains to core lending profits, leading the market to anticipate “cleaner” earnings. Inflation, which declined for 11 months, eased to 15.06% in February 2026.

With real yields stabilizing in fixed-income assets, stocks appear more attractive. Geopolitical shocks, such as high oil prices, boost the NGX Oil and Gas index but also increase fuel costs for domestic logistics, potentially reigniting inflation, and prompting the CBN to raise rates.

Pre-election liquidity concerns suggest that rising political spending could lead to “hot money” outflows as 2027 approaches. Profit-taking remains likely, with a 5–10% “mean reversion” expected following a 30% YTD gain.

The latest “Oil Windfall” has weighed on Nigerian energy stocks.

Bonny Light and other Nigerian grades have skyrocketed since the start of the conflict, currently trading around $105 per barrel.

Higher international margins have caused the valuations of upstream producers like Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy to print a favourable outlook.

Nigeria is projected to receive much higher oil revenue if the conflict continues despite the country’s tepid oil production, which strengthens the government’s foreign exchange reserves and fiscal position.

The US-Israeli-Iranian conflict, which intensified in late February 2026, has had a “double-edged sword” effect on the Nigerian stock market. It has caused a huge surge in oil earnings, but it has also brought about higher market volatility and inflationary pressure in Arica’s most populous economy

Nigeria produces oil, but even with the ramp-up of the Dangote Refinery, it is not fully self-sufficient in refining, so high international prices hurt local marketers.

Petrol prices in Nigeria have increased by about 40% since the start of the conflict, with pump prices reaching N1,400 per liter in Nigeria’s major cities

Companies like TotalEnergies, Eterna, and Conoil are dealing with tighter margins as the cost of importing or acquiring refined goods increases more quickly than they can modify retail prices

Short-term technical indicators suggest waiting for a “dip” toward the 195,000 mark before establishing new heavy positions, although the long-term trend remains upward.