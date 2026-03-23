Beta Glass Plc, the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, today successfully hosted its International Women’s Day 2026 conference, “Give to Gain: Inclusion Beyond Optics,” at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The event marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey to move gender inclusion from corporate optics to a measurable driver of leadership and economic transformation.

By bringing together diverse business professionals, experts and students, Beta Glass demonstrated that equity is a vital building block for the manufacturing sector and the broader African economy.

The conference featured a high-level lineup of speakers, including Adeyinka Ogundokun, Head, Investment Advisory, Standard Chartered; Evelyn Edumoh, General Manager, Arkland Properties; Hakeem Shagaya, Group Chairman, Asolar Systems Nigeria Limited, MD Karmod Construction; Oyinkansade Adewale, Independent Non-Executive Director, Beta Glass Plc; Mabel Nwanosike, Senior Legal Adviser, Beta Glass Plc; Adeyemi Bisi, CEO, DCSL Corporate Services Limited; Bukola Oloyede, Media Consultant, Ideas Incubator (event host) and Dr. Gbenga Adebayo, CEO, Living Health International. The speakers explored how businesses can deliver value by embedding equity into their operations, fostering innovation ecosystems, and ensuring access to opportunities for women.

Alex Gendis, Chief Executive Officer, Beta Glass Plc, in his remarks stated that: “Intentional inclusion is the foundation of sustainable growth in Africa. Investing in women is a fundamental necessity for unlocking true innovation and productivity. For an organisation to thrive in the modern world, women must be integrated into the leadership’s decision-making framework.”

Mrs. Oyinkansade Adewale, Independent Non-Executive Director at Beta Glass Plc, noted in her keynote address that: “Inclusion shouldn’t just be something we talk about or put on a poster; it has to be something we actually do. We want to make sure we are breaking down the real-world obstacles that hold women back. We must move past appearing diverse and start making sure women have a real seat at the table and an equal chance to succeed in their careers.”

A key highlight of the day was the panel discussion between seasoned executives, students and entrepreneurs, which created a dynamic platform for mentorship and cross-sector collaboration. The event also featured the achievements of the Beta Glass Women’s Network, an association within Beta Glass where female employees can connect, share experiences, access mentorship, and advocate for gender equality.

As Beta Glass continues to strengthen its leadership across the West and Central African markets, the Give to Gain: Inclusion Beyond Optics conference serves as a timely reminder that the manufacturing industry is not exempt from the global call for equality.

The future of manufacturing does not belong to one gender alone, but to both women and men. It requires a conscious commitment to collaboration, mutual respect, and inclusive opportunity.

Through initiatives such as this, Beta Glass demonstrates how the manufacturing industry can lead the charge toward a future where collaboration, not gender, defines the limits of opportunity.