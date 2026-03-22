Nigeria’s banking system liquidity surged to N8.06 trillion as banks increased deposits at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF), reflecting a sharp rise in excess cash in the financial system.

According to financial data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the figure was recorded at the close of a three-day trading window ending Wednesday, March 18.

The development follows a shortened trading week due to public holidays on Thursday and Friday, with liquidity conditions tightening the regulator’s grip on monetary control amid a growing cash surplus.

What the data is saying

Banks significantly increased their deposits at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility over the three-day period, highlighting a surge in system-wide liquidity.

The data shows a strong day-on-day and week-on-week increase in excess reserves held by financial institutions.

Banks parked N8.06 trillion at the SDF, representing a N1.39 trillion increase from N6.67 trillion recorded the previous day.

Opening balances of banks and discount houses rose from N103.66 billion on March 16 to N120.60 billion by March 18.

Liquidity injections, including Open Market Operations and primary market repayments, totalled N926.30 billion within the three-day period.

Compared to March 6–10, when repayments exceeded N1.75 trillion, largely driven by a single N1.69 trillion maturity, the March 16–18 inflows were more evenly distributed.

This steady inflow pattern drove a cumulative liquidity build-up, pushing SDF balances beyond N8 trillion, significantly higher than the N5.20 trillion to N5.65 trillion range observed in the prior week.

More insights

A breakdown of inflows shows that repayments from maturing instruments played a central role in boosting liquidity across the banking system.

These repayments returned previously locked funds into banks’ balance sheets, accelerating the cash surplus.

A total of N926 billion was injected into the system between March 16 and 18 through Open Market Operations and primary market maturities.

The largest inflow occurred on March 17, with N785.75 billion from OMO maturities and N83.60 billion from primary market repayments.

Additional inflows included N56.95 billion on March 18 and N711.47 million on March 16.

The sustained inflow pattern across the three days created a compounding effect on liquidity, significantly elevating cash levels within the banking sector.

What you should know

Recent data indicate that the current liquidity surge marks a significant escalation compared to previous months, underscoring the persistence of excess cash in the system despite regulatory efforts.

In February 2026, SDF placements peaked at approximately N4.26 trillion during mid-month liquidity surges.

During that period, about N3.57 trillion was sterilised in three days, yet banks still maintained daily SDF balances close to N3 trillion.

The current N8.06 trillion level is more than double February’s peak, signalling a stronger and more sustained liquidity glut.

This sharp increase highlights intensifying excess liquidity conditions in Nigeria’s banking system, posing ongoing challenges for the CBN’s monetary management efforts.