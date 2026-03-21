The United States Department of the Treasury has issued a general license permitting the sale of Iranian oil and petrochemical products in a bid to ease rising global oil prices.

This was disclosed in a statement, quoted by Bloomberg, outlining the President Donald Trump administration’s latest intervention to stabilise energy markets amid the ongoing Iran war.

The move comes as crude prices surge and global supply chains face disruptions linked to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The temporary measure allows the sale of Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels before 12:01 am New York time on Friday, with authorisation lasting until April 19.

What the US officials are saying

US officials say the waiver is designed as a limited intervention to release stranded oil into the market while maintaining pressure on Iran.

The move is part of broader efforts to manage inflation and stabilise fuel prices for consumers.

This is “a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

Bessent added that the measure is expected to release about 140 million barrels of oil into the global market.

He also noted that Iran “will have difficulty accessing any revenue generated” from the sales.

The statements highlight the administration’s attempt to balance market stability with ongoing sanctions enforcement.

Get up to speed

The policy shift comes amid a sharp escalation in the US-Israel war on Iran, which has significantly disrupted global oil supply routes.

Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz—responsible for about 20% of global oil transit—have been severely affected, contributing to a surge in crude prices.

The situation mirrors earlier interventions by the US government, including temporary waivers for Russian oil shipments impacted by sanctions.

More insights

The Trump administration has implemented multiple measures to counter the spike in energy prices and limit inflationary pressures on the domestic economy.

Brent crude prices have surged more than 50% this month, reflecting supply disruptions linked to the conflict.

The US has released over 45 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves to boost supply.

Authorities also temporarily waived a long-standing shipping mandate to reduce transportation costs.

Global oil prices rose above $112 per barrel, the highest level since mid-2022, before easing slightly.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global oil supply, making disruptions highly impactful.

Oil prices showed signs of easing after President Donald Trump signaled a possible “winding down” of US military operations against Iran.

The surge in oil prices is placing increasing pressure on the US government ahead of the November midterm elections, as rising fuel costs impact consumers and economic stability.

These actions underscore the scale of intervention required to stabilise global energy markets.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that oil prices extended gains above $105 per barrel driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and concerns over global supply disruptions.

The surge in global oil prices has drawn reactions from stakeholders in Nigeria, where rising fuel costs are already impacting consumers and businesses.

Earlier, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) urged the Federal Government to channel gains from the current surge in global oil prices into investments in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.