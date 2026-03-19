Showmax has announced that it will shut down its streaming services on April 30, 2026, bringing an end to its current operations.

The company disclosed this in an email sent to its subscribers, outlining key dates and what users should expect in the coming weeks.

According to the email seen by Nairametrics, March 31, 2026, is the deadline for users to renew subscriptions or redeem vouchers, while from April 1, 2026, new subscriptions and renewals will no longer be available.

What Showmax is saying

The email essentially informed subscribers that while the service is winding down, existing users can continue watching content until their subscriptions expire or until the end of April 2026.

“31 March 2026: Last day to renew your Showmax subscription or redeem vouchers,” the email stated.

It further reassured subscribers that there would be no immediate disruption for active users, noting that they can keep streaming content as usual within the transition period.

“No stress, you can keep watching as usual until your subscription ends, or until the end of April 2026, whichever comes first,” the company said.

The platform also hinted at a transition plan, stating that more details would be shared on how users can continue enjoying its content through other channels, particularly via DStv Stream.

“We’ll soon share how you can keep enjoying Showmax Originals and more on DStv Stream… So, ‘be on the look-out’,” the email added.

Backstory

On March 5, Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice Group, announced plans to discontinue Showmax as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy.

At the time, MultiChoice stated that “the decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options.”

The move followed an earlier agreement between Canal+ and MultiChoice after the French media giant completed its takeover of the platform in September last year.

In a related development, Nairametrics reported that Canal+ plans to recruit over 1,000 sales personnel across Africa to boost its subscriber growth, as part of a wider restructuring effort.

This comes amid a decline in MultiChoice’s subscriber base, which dropped from 14.9 million to 14.4 million in 2025.

What you should know

Canal+ completed its acquisition of MultiChoice Group in September 2025 in a deal valued at about $3 billion, creating a media group with a presence across Africa, Europe, and Asia and tens of millions of subscribers.

Launched in August 2015, Showmax was positioned as a homegrown streaming service aimed at competing with global players like Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

However, the platform struggled financially in recent years, recording rising losses and declining revenue prior to the Canal+ takeover, factors that likely contributed to the decision to discontinue the service.