Transcorp Hotels Plc (“Transcorp Hotels” or “the Company”) (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has reached a landmark financial milestone as its shares climbed to a 52week high on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), propelling the company’s market capitalisation above N2 trillion.

This achievement further cements Transcorp Hotels’ position as one of the most valuable hospitality businesses in Africa’s capital markets and reflects the sustained confidence that investors continue to place in the Company’s brand, assets, and strategic direction.

The record share performance of N203 per share, representing 19% year-to-date increase, affirms the growing recognition of Transcorp Hotels as a blue-chip hospitality investment, underpinned by its flagship property, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s foremost luxury hotel and a premier destination for heads of state, international business travellers, diplomats, and global conference delegates.

Commenting on the development, MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzoamaka Oshogwe stated: “This milestone is a reflection of the trust that the market has placed in Transcorp Hotels and in our long-term vision. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders while maintaining the gold standard of hospitality that our guests have come to expect.”

Transcorp Hotels operates at the heart of Nigeria’s hospitality infrastructure, including its 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre, hosting high-profile summits, multinational corporate events, diplomatic engagements, and international conferences. The Company’s portfolio of premium hospitality assets in key urban centres continues to generate multiple revenue streams, from accommodation and conferencing to fine dining and specialised hospitality services, providing a resilient and diversified earnings base.

The Company’s rising market value also signals the increasing prominence of the hospitality sector within Nigeria’s capital markets, where it now stands alongside established leaders in banking, telecommunications, and energy as a compelling investment destination.

With its shares at a 52-week high and market capitalisation exceeding N2 trillion, Transcorp Hotels is well-positioned to pursue its next phase of strategic growth, including asset enhancement, service innovation, and expanded hospitality offerings that meet the evolving needs of its guests and investors alike.

The Company remains committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders, contributing to Nigeria’s economic development, and upholding the Transcorp Group’s overarching mission of Transforming Lives and Transforming Nigeria.