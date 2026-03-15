The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Air Peace following a Heathrow-Abuja flight that reportedly left passengers stranded in Lagos after the aircraft returned to Abuja due to a cracked windshield.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Saturday by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, via his official X account.

The airline has also been called in regarding other operational matters, as the NCAA seeks to review multiple recent issues affecting its flights.

What they are saying

The NCAA stated that Air Peace has been summoned to its headquarters for an urgent meeting on Monday to address a series of unexplained disruptions. Among these is the Heathrow-Abuja flight incident, where passengers were rerouted via Gatwick-Lagos-Abuja and subsequently left stranded in Lagos after the aircraft reportedly returned due to a cracked windshield.

“Air Peace has been summoned to the NCAA HQ for an urgent meeting on Monday with regards to a number of unexplained disruptions, including complaints received today from passengers on the Heathrow-Abuja flight who were rerouted via Gatwick-Lagos-Abuja and left stranded in Lagos because of a reported air return due cracked windshield.”

The NCAA noted that, besides the Heathrow-Abuja disruption, its Consumer Protection Department has been activated over complaints related to delayed refunds, compensation, and first-need support.

The Authority emphasized that abandoning paying passengers will not be tolerated and that, while domestic carriers are supported, all operators are required to meet strict standards.

An investigation into the disruptions will be carried out, with appropriate action taken under Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to passenger rights and operational compliance.

More insights

Air Peace provided clarification on the Heathrow-Abuja flight in a statement on their official X account on Saturday. The airline said no passengers were left behind or abandoned during the disruption.

The flight returned to Abuja due to a cracked windshield, suspected to have been caused by a bird strike, and the decision followed aviation safety protocols.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point during the handling of the situation,” the airline stated.

Passengers were offered alternatives to continue their journey, either the same day via Lagos-Gatwick or the following day via Abuja.

Hotel accommodation was arranged for passengers who required it.

The airline’s statement reinforced its commitment to passenger safety while addressing operational challenges promptly.

What you should know

Beyond the NCAA, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is investigating airline pricing and consumer complaints.

Its preliminary investigations have concluded, with about five airlines expected to be sanctioned for colluding to fix prices during the last Christmas and New Year holidays, Dr. Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, disclosed at a State House “Meet the Press” session.

Public complaints highlighted sharply increased fares on key routes during the peak booking period, with tickets selling between N405,000 and N600,000, particularly affecting passengers travelling to the South-East and South-South regions.

The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) rejected claims of price manipulation, arguing that fare adjustments reflect standard industry practices driven by supply and demand.

The FCCPC is expected to provide guidance on potential sanctions and the refund process for affected passengers.

The development highlights growing regulatory scrutiny of airline operations in Nigeria, as authorities work to ensure fair pricing, operational compliance, and passenger protection.