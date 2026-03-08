SG Holdings Limited has announced a N75 billion Commercial Paper issuance under its N100 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

The offer, which opened on March 4, 2026, and is scheduled to close on March 11, 2026, is to support the issuer’s short-term working capital needs and funding requirements.

What the offer circular is saying

Tenor: 270 days for Series 3, and 364 days for Series 4.

Discount Rate: 17.7920% for Series 3 and 18.7088% for Series 4

Implied Yield: 20.50% for Series 3 and 23.00% for Series 4

Settlement Date: March 11, 2026

Agusto & Co (A1) / GCR (A1+)

Minimum Subscription: N5 million and multiples of N1,000 thereafter

Default Rate: NIBOR + 5% or issue rate + 5%, whichever is higher.

The Company behind the offer

SG Holdings Limited is an African multinational corporation established in Nigeria, with its headquarters located in Lagos. It has branches in key cities such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Accra (Ghana), and Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

The company operates across various key sectors of the Nigerian economy, including:

Energy: Oil and Gas Transportation, Logistics & Shipping

Energy Trading & Infrastructure

Energy Retail Services (Filling Stations)

Energy Aviation Fuel Services & LPG

Intra-African Trade

SG Holdings also offers coastal vessel transportation services with a cumulative deadweight (DW) of over 600,000 metric tonnes.

The company operates five functional ocean-going tankers and security boats across the coastal waters, supporting major oil companies and independent oil marketers.

SG Holdings has competitors from both local players, such as Oando and Seplat Energy, and international giants like Maersk, particularly in shipping, energy, and logistics.

What you need to know

According to CBN revised guidelines on issuance of CPs as contained in the Program memorandum, CPs are only redeemable at maturity and, as such, cannot be pre-liquidated.

The investors may re-discount the paper with the Issuer before maturity at new market terms if the Issuer is willingto purchase the risk.

On return, SG Holdings’ commercial paper offers gross returns of N660,498 for Series 3 and N932,837 for Series 4, based on a minimum investment of N5 million.

This translates to implied yields of 20% for Series 3 and 23% for Series 4.

These yields represent a competitive risk premium compared to short-term government securities, making them an attractive option for investors seeking high-yield opportunities.

For instance, the FGN Treasury Bills stop rate for 364 days on March 4, 2026, stood at 16.73%. In comparison, SG Holdings’ CP 364-day tenor implied yield of 23% reflects a premium of over 6%, offering a higher return than government securities.

Additionally, the offer includes a default rate of NIBOR + 5% or issue rate + 5%, whichever is higher.

This default rate provides an added layer of protection for investors. If SG Holdings defaults on its CP notes, the higher interest rate (above the regular issue rate) compensates investors for the financial damage caused by the default.

Notwithstanding the default rate provision, investors should fact-check the company’s ability to repay the CP before making an investment.

More Insights

Since commercial papers are not risk-free assets, it’s crucial to analyze the company’s financial trends and assess its ability to repay the current CP.

It’s important to highlight that, according to the notes in the 2025 financial statements, the company raised N34.6 billion through the issuance of a commercial paper consisting of Series 1 and Series 2.

Series 1: N1.483 billion, 180-day tenor (fully repaid).

Series 2: N33.113 billion, 270-day tenor.

While the full repayment of Series 1 is a positive development, let’s analyze the company’s 2025 financial performance for further insights.

The 2025 audited financial results show that the company’s operating profit can cover its interest expenses 5.6 times, a good coverage ratio, despite the rise in interest expenses.

However, investors should note that interest coverage has decreased compared to 2024, when it was 7.31 times. This decline suggests increasing pressure from higher interest expenses.

Specifically, interest expenses in 2025 increased by 96%, rising to N16.5 billion, the highest in 5 years, largely driven by a 168% increase in total debt, which now stands at N172 billion; 35% of its balance sheet size

Investor Takeaways:

SG Holdings’ commercial paper offers attractive yields and a competitive risk premium, making it a solid option for investors seeking returns that are also inflation-protected.

The default rate protection provides an additional safety net, while the company’s operating profit has been sufficient to cover its interest expenses.

The commercial paper also presents a lower cost of funds compared to the company’s term loan, which is beneficial for financing.

However, SG Holdings’ increased leverage and rising interest costs introduce potential financial risks.

This may impair the company’s ability to meet its debt obligations in the future.

With a 35% debt to assets ratio and growing interest expenses, SG Holdings must prioritize higher revenue growth and cost reductions to maintain sustainable profits, so that it can service both short-term debts (such as the CP) and long-term commitments.