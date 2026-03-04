The Allied Concessionaries and Blue Economy Alliance has announced plans to partner with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to develop Nigeria’s largely untapped marine tourism and waterfront economy, signalling renewed private sector interest in the country’s inland waterways.

The proposed collaboration was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the alliance to the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Mrs Sarat Braimah, at the authority’s Lagos Area Office.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the Allied Concessionaries and Blue Economy Alliance, Mr Bolaji Olasade, said the partnership is aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s waterfronts, with Lagos identified as a critical starting point due to its extensive lagoon system and coastal infrastructure.

What they are saying about the consortium

According to Olasade, the alliance is a consortium of experienced operators in maritime tourism and water transportation, many of whom are concessionaires with existing assets and operational capacity.

He said the group is focused on integrating safe, efficient water transport with recreational and hospitality offerings to reposition Nigeria’s waterfronts as viable tourism destinations.

“We came to formally introduce our coalition, which is not a conventional association but a consortium of visible and tested operators, mostly concessionaires, who are willing and ready to collaborate with NIWA to grow and develop inland waterways tourism infrastructure.

“We are also focused on opening up littoral communities through destination marketing and the promotion of resorts,” Olasade said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the coalition, Mrs Dorcas Aderemi, stressed that sustainable growth in the marine and blue economy will depend on strategic alignment between public agencies and private investors. She called for a structured public-private partnership framework to attract long-term funding and accelerate the utilisation of inland waterways.

The delegation commended Braimah for her leadership in Lagos, particularly her enforcement of safety standards and zero-tolerance approach to boat accidents and security breaches on inland waterways.

She disclosed that the proposals would be forwarded to NIWA’s headquarters in Abuja for further engagement.

What you should know

Braimah also highlighted the need to modernise inland water transport by phasing out outdated boats and introducing safer, more efficient ferries. She urged the coalition to remain united and prioritise projects that directly benefit littoral communities, noting that local inclusion is critical to the long-term success of marine tourism in Nigeria.

In 2024, Nairametrics reported that the World Aquaculture Society (WAS), African chapter, projected that Nigeria’s aquaculture sector holds the potential to generate an annual revenue of $296 billion.

This was according to an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lanre Badmus, the Director of the West African Region of WAS.

Badmus emphasized that harnessing the untapped potential of the maritime sector could significantly increase income generation for the country, contributing to sustainable and environmentally friendly resource utilization.