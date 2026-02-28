Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has reportedly summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, over his asset declaration form, Premium Times reports.

Multiple sources within the CCB were said to have told Premium Times that the bureau allegedly summoned Justice Tsoho to appear before it and respond to questions regarding his alleged undeclared bank accounts.

Documents reviewed and interviews conducted by the newspaper allegedly claim that the CJ’s asset declaration form, which he completed and submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau on 29 April 2024, does not disclose several bank accounts (naira and domiciliary) as required by law.

What they are saying

According to Premium Times, findings indicate that the judicial officer allegedly failed to declare three separate accounts domiciled with commercial banks.

The CCB, which is the federal agency responsible for addressing conflicts of interest and abuse of office by public servants, disclosed to Premium Times that the CJ was expected to appear before the bureau by Monday.

Nairametrics reached out to a relevant official at the Federal High Court for comments, but received no response as of the time of filing this report.

Flashback

The development comes nearly two years after the Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Samuel Nkanu Walter Onnoghen, of his alleged non-declaration of assets conviction from 2019 by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

A three-member panel of the appeal court, led by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, acquitted the former CJN and ordered that all his frozen bank accounts be unfrozen immediately, based on the terms of settlement reached by his legal team and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Specifically, the appeal court held that, regarding the appeal, it is settled law that the Code of Conduct Tribunal lacked jurisdiction to try and convict the appellant (a judicial officer) without first referring the matter to the National Judicial Council (NJC), the apex judicial body.

Secondly, the appeal court held that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to try and convict the appellant after he had tendered his voluntary retirement letter, which was accepted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

What You Should Know

John Terhemba Tsoho was sworn in as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria on 12 November 1998.

He was elevated to the position of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 13 December 2019.

According to the Federal Judicial Service Commission, Mr Tsoho’s elevation as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court at the time was in line with the rules that enable the most senior judge to occupy the office of the Chief Judge when the post is vacant, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

He is a member of the National Judicial Council, the apex federal judicial executive body responsible for collecting, controlling, and disbursing all capital and recurrent funds for the judiciary, while exercising disciplinary control over erring judicial officers.

The Premium Times report against the CJ constitutes the latest high-profile allegation against a senior judicial officer presiding over what is widely regarded as one of the busiest federal courts in Africa.

The report remains an allegation until proven true by the relevant judicial body.