Guinness Nigeria delivered astrong financial turnaroundin its first full audited cycle under Tolaram ownership, reporting ₦730.8bn revenue (up 144%), ₦230.5bn gross profit (up 152%), ₦89.3bn operating profit (up 251%), and ₦41.2bn net profit, reversing the prior year loss of ₦54.7bn.

Chairman Prof. Fabian Ajogwu and MD/CEO Girish Sharma credited the performance to disciplined commercial execution, operational efficiency, and a sharpened strategy, marking a pivotal year as the company transitions to a December year-end and deepens its 75year legacy in Nigeria.

With improved financial strength and renewed momentum, Guinness Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable growth, responsible business practices, and long-term value creation, leveraging its diverse portfolio of iconic beverage brands across alcohol and non-alcohol categories.

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its audited financial results for the eighteen-month period ended 31 December 2025, delivering strong growth and improved profitability despite a competitive and evolving operating environment.

The reporting period reflects the company’s transition to a new financial year-end of 31 December, extending the financial year from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2025 (18 months), and represents its first full audited reporting cycle under Tolaram’s ownership.

This also follows the celebration of 75 years of operations in Nigeria, marking a legacy defined by resilience, adaptability, and enduring consumer trust.

For the period under review, revenue increased by 144% to ₦730.8 billion, compared to ₦299.5 billion in the twelve months ended June 2024. Gross profit rose by 152% to ₦230.5 billion, supported by improved productivity and disciplined cost management.

Operating profit grew significantly by 251% to ₦89.3 billion, reflecting strengthened commercial execution and operational efficiency. The company recorded a net profit after tax of ₦41.2 billion, marking a substantial turnaround from the ₦54.7 billion loss reported in the previous financial year.

Commenting on the results, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board, said:

“These audited results reflect the resilience of Guinness Nigeria and the disciplined execution of our strategy during a pivotal period for the company. As we build on a 75-year legacy in Nigeria, the Board is encouraged by the company’s improved financial strength and sustained performance momentum. We remain firmly committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Girish Sharma, Managing Director/CEO, added:

“Closing this extended financial year with such a strong performance demonstrates the progress we have made in reshaping our business for sustainable success. Our first full reporting cycle following the transition underscores the effectiveness of our sharpened commercial focus and operational discipline. As we move into a new financial cycle, we are intent on accelerating growth, embedding a high-performance culture with an entrepreneurial mindset, and delivering sustainable value across our portfolio.”

Guinness Nigeria remains committed to disciplined execution, responsible business practices, and delivering sustainable growth in the years ahead.

