In an era where misinformation spreads faster than policy, social media has become both a battleground and a barometer for public opinion. Supporters amplify narratives. Critics challenge them. But what happens when even allies are accused of spreading misinformation? And more importantly, how does President Bola Tinubu actually see social media in the middle of all this?

That question took center stage on the latest episode of Drinks & Mics, hosted by Ugodre, Tunji Andrews, and Arnold Dublin Green on NairametricsTV, featuring Ortega Ogra, SSA to the President on Digital Communications.

At the heart of the conversation was a growing concern: strong pro-government voices online sometimes push misleading claims. Should they be protected because they support the administration? Ogra’s response was clear and uncompromising: “Misinformation is misinformation whether it’s on the government side… You call it out.”

He went further, revealing that before publicly challenging anyone, he often reaches out privately with “competing facts and data.” According to him, credibility matters more than loyalty.

But the bigger revelation? President Tinubu is not detached from the digital noise.

When asked directly whether the President goes on social media, Ogra responded emphatically: “He sees everything! Mr. President is very aware.”

Contrary to assumptions about filtered briefings, Ogra insisted that presenting a curated version of reality to the President would be unacceptable. “Imagine if I had to give the president a filtered report, I’m a candidate for a sack,” he said. That level of direct awareness reshapes how we should interpret reactions from the Presidency.

The episode also unpacked the distinction between the President’s official handle, @NGRPresident, and his personal account — both serving different purposes, with the President personally signing off on posts from his private handle.

Ogra’s perspective is particularly relevant because he sits at the intersection of governance and digital strategy. As the administration navigates contentious issues like tax reforms and legislative debates, understanding how the President consumes and responds to online discourse is more critical than ever.

At a time when Nigerians demand greater transparency and participation, this conversation challenges citizens to move beyond “making noise online” and engage institutional channels that shape real outcomes.

He further added that Nigerians have more power than they realize — especially through their elected representatives.

If you want to understand how social media truly influences the Presidency — and how the Presidency views you online — this is a must-watch conversation.

Watch the full episode now on NairametricsTV and subscribe to Nairametrics’ weekly macro conversations on FTM.