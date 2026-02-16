Investment professionals have said that stock investment is the primary engine of real wealth accumulation for Nigerian households, urging a shift toward disciplined, long-term participation in listed companies if they desire to get out of poverty.

Speakers drew this conclusion at the 5th edition of BLAKEY’S National Economic Conference held in Lagos over the weekend, where they outlined structured frameworks for personal finance and portfolio construction.

The conference emphasized that in an inflation-prone economy, sustained holding of inflation-protected assets offers a more reliable path to preserving and growing purchasing power than holding cash or low-yield assets.

What they are saying

Presenting a structured personal finance framework, Managing Director of Centurion Registrars Limited, Deacon Basil Aharanwa, warned that income growth alone can no longer safeguard wealth when consumer prices rise persistently.

In the presentation titled: “Building Long-term Financial Security: Planning for Today and Tomorrow,” Aharanwa noted that portfolios dominated by fixed returns risk silent erosion in real value, even when balances appear stable on paper.

Keynote speaker, convener and founder of Okwudili Ijezie & Co, Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, reinforced the message by reframing equities as strategic long-term vehicles rather than speculative instruments, linking disciplined investing to economic participation and wealth preservation.

“The future belongs not to the swift but to the patient architect of value,” Ijezie said, underscoring the need for long-horizon investing.

Supporting his thesis, he cited Warren Buffett’s quote: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago.”

Speakers argued that long-term investment outcomes are driven less by product selection and more by consistency, time horizon alignment, and the ability to remain invested through volatility.

A unifying theme across presentations was that financial security is engineered through behavioural discipline and system design.

Automated contributions, rule-based portfolio rebalancing, and a clear separation of liquidity from long-term capital were highlighted as practical tools for sustaining equity exposure across market cycles.

More insights

Conference discussions framed equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as a structural hedge against inflation, citing companies’ pricing power and earnings growth capacity. The presenters stressed that corporate value could adjust alongside macroeconomic shifts, unlike fixed nominal returns that are easily eroded by rising prices.

Ijezie, in his presentation titled “Lessons from Decades of NGX Investing & Strategic Investment Planning,” described financial elevation as a disciplined system anchored on equity ownership, beginning with structured income management that consistently generates investable surplus.

He identified diversified exposure to resilient sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and industrial goods as central to capturing Nigeria’s long-term growth drivers.

Highlighted companies included Access Holdings Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc, presented as representative anchors for patient capital rather than short-term trades.

Fixed income classes were positioned as supporting assets, providing stability and buffers against shocks but not replacing the compounding potential of equities.

Aharanwa, however, advised that pensioners and retirees should stick to fixed income assets like bonds, treasury bills, and money market instruments, since saving the money already made is more important than taking risks.

Within this framework, volatility was reframed as a necessary pathway to long-term return generation, with investors encouraged to adopt multi-year holding periods and systematic reinvestment strategies.

What you should know

The Nigerian equities market delivered standout performance in 2025, reinforcing the conference’s emphasis on shares as a key driver of real wealth creation. Data compiled by Nairametrics shows that the Nigerian Exchange Group All-Share Index surged by 51.19% in 2025, marking one of the strongest annual returns in nearly two decades.

The rally significantly outpaced Nigeria’s inflation rate for the year, offering investors real positive returns after adjusting for price pressures. This is far higher than about 21.5% average yield across fixed income classes in 2025.

Consumer goods, telecommunications, industrial goods, and banking accounted for nearly 79% of total market capitalisation at year-end, reflecting sector leadership in driving gains and further reinforcing the summit’s conclusion.

At least 45 listed companies posted returns above 100% in 2025, with some stocks delivering exceptional upside beyond the broader index performance.

Total equities turnover reached record levels, indicating heightened participation from domestic and foreign investors amid improving liquidity and market confidence.

Collectively, these developments support the conference’s central argument that equities are currently providing Nigerian households with one of the most effective channels for preserving and building real wealth, provided investments are sustained over long horizons rather than approached as short-term trades.