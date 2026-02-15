The Federal Government has raised concerns over a growing trend of Nigerians being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts under deceptive circumstances.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, sounded the alarm in a statement issued on Sunday through the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, warning citizens to avoid offers that involve enlistment in overseas conflicts.

According to the minister, recent media investigations and security reports indicate that many Nigerians were recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucrative employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives.

What the Minister is saying

The Minister noted that recruiters often entice victims with offers of high monthly pay, signing bonuses, and fast-tracked citizenship.

“Several Nigerians who have fallen victim to such unfortunate situations were deployed to combat zones after being misled and coerced into signing military service contracts,” Tuggar said.

The minister disclosed that victims are frequently compelled to sign contracts written in foreign languages without proper legal guidance, making it difficult for them to understand the obligations involved.

In some cases, their travel documents are reportedly confiscated upon arrival, leaving them stranded and unable to leave the host country.

Investigations also point to the role of intermediaries or agents who arrange travel using tourist or other non-military visas, concealing the true purpose of the trip.

Tuggar warned that participating in foreign armed conflicts outside official government arrangements not only endangers lives but may also violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasise that Nigerians who choose to participate in foreign conflicts outside approved governmental frameworks do so at their own risk,” he said.

Backstory

The warning from the Minister followed a recent announcement by Ukraine on the discovery of the bodies of two Nigerian nationals who were allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing war.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence identified the men as Hamzat Kazeen Kolawole, 42, and Mbah Stephen Udoka, 38.

According to the agency, both served in the 423rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of Russia’s 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya Tank Division.

Ukraine said the two men signed military contracts with Russia in the second half of 2025. Kolawole enlisted on August 29, while Udoka signed his contract on September 28.

Authorities said Udoka received no military training before his deployment. He joined a combat unit on October 3 — just five days after signing his contract — and was sent to Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Investigators also found no training records for Kolawole, suggesting he may have been deployed without preparation. His wife and three children remain in Nigeria.

Government steps up investigations, public awareness

The Federal Government said it is working with relevant domestic and international partners to investigate the recruitment networks and curb the practice, while also intensifying public awareness campaigns.

Nigerian missions abroad have been directed to strengthen consular vigilance and provide timely advisory services to citizens.

The minister urged parents, guardians, community leaders, and educational institutions to sensitise young Nigerians to the dangers of deceptive foreign recruitment schemes.

Citizens were also advised to verify overseas employment or study opportunities through official government channels and to report suspicious recruitment activities to the appropriate authorities.

“Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of its citizens at home and abroad. Nigerian nationals must not be exploited or trafficked into foreign conflicts under any circumstances,” Tuggar stated.

What you should know

A recent CNN investigation had also reported that recruiters allegedly lured Africans — including Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and Ugandans — to Russia with promises of civilian jobs such as security work or driving.

According to the investigation, many of those recruits received little or no training before deployment to combat zones.

However, Russia’s ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podyelyshev, denied the existence of any official recruitment programme targeting Africans and distanced the Kremlin from the claims.

Ukraine’s war with Russia began in 2022 and continues to draw foreign nationals into the conflict, either as volunteers or through disputed recruitment channels.