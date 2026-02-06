Cardtonic has introduced a tokenized, NFC-enabled Platinum virtual card that allows users to make both online and in-store tap-to-pay transactions via Apple Pay or Google Pay, bridging the gap between virtual cards and everyday physical spending.

Unlike regular virtual dollar cards limited to online payments, the Platinum card supports USD and localcurrency payments, enabling users in Nigeria and Ghana to fund the card in their local currency and make seamless domestic or international payments.

Built with enhanced security features—including tokenization, biometric authentication, and zero exposure of card details—the Cardtonic Platinum virtual card delivers a faster, safer, and more flexible payment experience for Africans seeking convenient digital and contactless transactions.

Cardtonic, a leading virtual dollar card provider, has just launched a feature that allows users to create a Platinum virtual card.

This new card is tokenized and Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled.

In simple terms, the Cardtonic Platinum virtual card offers a faster and more secure way for users to make payments online and in physical stores by placing their device near a POS (Point of Sale) terminal.

This feature is not just about offering users shiny new cards. Instead, it is bridging the gap between virtual cards and physical spending, ensuring everyday users get to use their cards beyond online and in-app payments.

Why Platinum Cards When There Are Regular Virtual Cards?

There’s no doubt that regular virtual dollar cards have made payments incredibly easy, especially in countries like Nigeria and Ghana. However, they still don’t meet everyday users’ needs.

For instance, an average person has to make both international payments, such as Spotify subscriptions, and offline payments for groceries and other items in physical stores. This means they need separate cards to handle each bill.

However, with the Cardtonic Platinum virtual card, users can make both online and physical payments without any hassle. They can pay in either USD or the local currency of their location. i.e., you can fund your Cardtonic Platinum card in Naira and make payments in Naira or USD.

Here’s how the process works: you can instantly create a Mastercard or Visa Platinum card on the Cardtonic app or website for $5. Once your card is ready, add it to your Apple Pay or Google Pay. Then, use the wallet to make online or in-app payments.

You can also use it for physical store payments by placing your device near the POS reader. It’ll automatically detect the card, and then you can verify with your face or fingerprint to confirm the transaction.

This tap-to-pay method eliminates the need to take physical cards when you want to make payments in physical stores while still allowing you to make international payments as long as they accept Apple Wallet and Google Wallet payments.

How Do Contactless Cards Enhance Security for Everyday Payments?

Beyond the convenience and flexibility that the Cardtonic contactless Platinum virtual card offers, it also provides a more secure and faster way to make everyday payments, whether online or offline.

The Cardtonic Platinum cards are tokenized. This means that instead of sharing your card’s sensitive details, such as the 16-digit number, with merchants whenever you want to make a payment, this card generates a one-time, non-sensitive token. Then the merchant authorizes the transaction with the token.

All of this happens behind the scenes, so you don’t have to worry about performing complex processes before you make payments. Just add your card to your preferred wallet, Apple Pay, or Google Pay, unlock your device, and hold it near the terminal to complete the transaction.

The essence of this extra security is that, even if the merchant’s website is hacked, your card remains secure because the token generated for that transaction cannot be reused. Additionally, your card details are not stored on your device, so if your device gets lost, your card remains secure because no one can make payments without using your biometrics, such as Face ID or fingerprint.

Cardtonic’s Commitment to Making Payments Convenient for Africans

This new Platinum card in the Cardtonic app is not just a nice-to-have fancy feature; it’s to provide more convenient payment options for everyday African users.

The regular Cardtonic virtual dollar cards, which cost $1.50, remain fully functional for those who want to make online international payments. Those who prefer the flexibility, enhanced security, and convenience of the tap-and-go payment option can easily get the Cardtonic Platinum virtual card.

Final Thoughts

Regular virtual cards have already set the stage for people to make online payments conveniently.

However, NFC-enabled tokenized virtual cards, such as the Cardtonic Platinum card, are building on that foundation by providing a more flexible, faster, and secure way for everyday users to make payments beyond in-app and online purchases.