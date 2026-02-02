SKLD successfully redeemed its ₦1.28 billion Series 15 Commercial Paper, reinforcing its strong credit profile, disciplinedfinancial management, and consistent track record in Nigeria’s domestic debt capital market.

The Company delivered solid FY 2025 results with ₦10.8bn revenue (+35% YoY), ₦3.2bn gross profit, and ₦187m PAT, driven by broad-based growth—particularly from its Educational Supplies Retail (29%) and Humanitarian Supplies (38%) divisions.

Positioned for continued expansion, SKLD plans to grow its retail outlets from 7 to 20 nationwide and scale local garment manufacturing to 40,000 units monthly, strengthening supplychain resilience and meeting rising demand across education, hospitality, healthcare, security, and humanitarian sectors.

SKLD Integrated Services Limited (“SKLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful and timely redemption of its ₦1.28 billion Series 15 Commercial Paper, further reinforcing the Company’s strong credit profile, disciplined financial management, and sustained commitment to Nigeria’s domestic debt capital market.

The full redemption represents another milestone under SKLD’s Commercial Paper Programme and reaffirms the Company’s consistent track record of meeting its financial obligations to investors.

The successful redemption is supported by SKLD’s robust operating and financial performance in FY 2025.

The Company recorded total revenue of ₦10.8 billion, representing a 35% year-on-year increase from ₦8.0 billion in FY 2024. Gross profit rose from ₦2.1 billion to ₦3.2 billion, while profit after tax increased from ₦95 million to ₦187 million over the same period.

Growth was broad-based across business segments, with the Educational Supplies Retail division accounting for 29%, and the Humanitarian Supplies division contributing 38% of total revenues reflecting the strength, resilience, and diversification of SKLD’s operating model.

Looking ahead, SKLD remains well-positioned for sustained growth, supported by strong demand across its B2B, B2C, and B2G segments. The Company plans to expand its national footprint by increasing its retail outlets from 7 to 20 locations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, while also scaling local garment manufacturing capacity to 40,000 units per month.

These initiatives are expected to enhance cost efficiency, reduce import dependence, strengthen supply-chain resilience, and meet growing demand from key institutional sectors including education, hospitality, healthcare, security, and humanitarian procurement.

Commenting on the successful redemption, Adetayo Osiyemi, Managing Director of SKLD Integrated Services Limited, stated: “The timely redemption of our ₦1.28 billion Series 15 Commercial Paper reflects the strength of SKLD’s fundamentals, prudent financial management, and the continued confidence of investors in our platform. As we scale our operations and deepen our market presence, we remain firmly committed to transparency, discipline, and active engagement with the domestic capital markets.”

SKLD remains committed to leveraging the Nigerian debt capital market as a sustainable funding channel to support its growth strategy, while consistently delivering value to investors, partners, and other stakeholders.

About SKLD Integrated Services Limited

Founded in 2000, SKLD Integrated Services Limited is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing consumer and institutional supply chain organizations. The Company is a technology-driven manufacturing and trading business with over two decades of experience, operating across resilient sectors including educational and office supplies, school and corporate uniforms, humanitarian procurement, and omnichannel retail.

SKLD began as a retail business (now Skit Stores) and has since evolved into a vertically integrated platform encompassing wholesale distribution, corporate and institutional sales, OEM distributorship, garment manufacturing, and humanitarian aid procurement. Through significant investments in backward integration, local production, and infrastructure, SKLD has demonstrated a long-term commitment to local value creation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Backed by a seasoned management team, strong market fundamentals, and a clear growth strategy, SKLD presents a compelling platform for investors seeking exposure to Nigeria’s expanding education, retail, and institutional procurement sectors.