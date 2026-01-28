President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye says his country targets a $5 billion trade volume with Nigeria.

The commitment was announced on Tuesday in Ankara during a joint press briefing with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The declaration came as part of President Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Türkiye, where both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and outlined new areas of cooperation.

The Turkish president disclosed that discussions aimed at meeting the trade target had already begun and announced the establishment of a Joint Economy and Trade Committee to accelerate investment expansion and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

What they are saying

President Erdogan said Nigeria and Türkiye had reviewed their bilateral relations across multiple sectors and agreed to deepen economic engagement.

“Today, we conducted a comprehensive review of our relations with the esteemed President and his delegation in the fields of trade, investments, energy, education and defence industry.” “In today’s meetings, our commitment is to the $5 billion trade volume target, and we discussed the steps needed.” “We believe that the joint Economy and Trade Committee, which we agreed to establish today, will be instrumental in this regard,” Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye was encouraged by Nigeria’s reform efforts and the strong political will demonstrated by the Nigerian delegation accompanying President Tinubu.

President Tinubu, in his remarks, thanked the Turkish government for its openness and willingness to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors.

He emphasised the need for partnerships that promote shared prosperity while addressing social and security challenges.

“How do we build an inclusive economy together and ensure vulnerable people are involved in economic growth?”

“We discussed efforts against terrorism and how to defeat agents of destabilisation.”

Tinubu also praised Erdogan’s role in promoting global peace, highlighting Türkiye’s engagement in Somalia as an example of constructive international leadership.

More Insights

Erdogan commended Nigeria’s recent reforms in the energy sector, describing them as critical steps toward economic restructuring and long-term growth.

Erdogan expressed optimism that cooperation between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and Nigerian partners would deliver positive outcomes.

He pledged Türkiye’s support to Nigeria in combating terrorism, particularly in the Sahel region.

He said Türkiye was willing to share its experience in military training and intelligence cooperation.

He noted that engagements with Turkish defence industry companies were expected to yield tangible results.

According to Erdogan, Türkiye stands ready to support Nigeria not only economically but also in addressing regional security challenges.

What you should know

Nigeria and Türkiye exchanged nine cooperation agreements covering key policy and economic areas, including diaspora cooperation, diplomatic training, education, defence, infrastructure, social inclusion, and social services.

In May 2025, the Government of the Republic of Turkey disclosed that three Turkish companies have invested about $272 million across Nigerian states, among other investments by companies of Turkish origin.