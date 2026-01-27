TetracoreEnergy Group commissioned Ghana’s first CNG facility, advancing clean energy and Nigeria–Ghana collaboration.

The new gas virtual pipeline network delivers reliable, cost‑effective energy and is set to double capacity within nine months.

The project strengthens local content, creates jobs, and positions Ghana as a growing hub for clean industrial energy in West Africa.

Tetracore Energy Group Limited, through its subsidiary Tetracore Gas Ghana Limited (TGG), has officially commissioned Ghana’s first-ever Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility, marking a significant milestone in West Africa’s clean energy transition and strengthening cross-border energy collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana.

The historic commissioning ceremony, held at the Tetracore CNG facility in the Tema Industrial Area, was commissioned by the President of the Republic of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama, and attended by the Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy, Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, senior government officials, industry stakeholders, financiers, ambassadors, community leaders, the Managing Directors of NGML and GACN, members of the Tetracore Energy Group Board, and other distinguished guests.

The $15million project represents a transformative commitment to Ghana’s energy infrastructure and positions Tetracore Energy Group as a leading integrated energy player in the sub-region.

The facility provides a cleaner, more reliable, and cost-effective fuel alternative for industrial, commercial, and transportation users. Tetracore is a registered shipper on the West Africa Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and has fulfilled the conditions to commence gas supply across the sub-region.

In collaboration with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, the Group has executed a major joint venture agreement to enable gas supply across West Africa.

At the core of the development is a gas virtual pipeline network comprising a state-of-the-art 5.1 MMSCFD CNG Mother Station, supported by a 10 MMSCFD Pressure Regulation and Metering Station (PRMS).

The facility is equipped with modern compression skids fitted with world-class safety devices to ensure maximum reliability and operational safety, specialized gas-fired trucks for efficient distribution to industrial clusters, commercial users, and remote customers not directly connected to pipelines, and a dedicated 2.5-kilometre pipeline network engineered for safety, scalability, and long-term performance.

In response to rising demand and Ghana’s industrial growth trajectory, Tetracore announced plans to expand the facility to a full 10 MMSCFD capacity within the next nine months, effectively doubling supply and positioning the plant as a major hub for clean gas distribution across Ghana.

The Tema facility is projected to deliver carbon savings of approximately 1,347 metric tonnes of CO₂ per day. At full capacity, it can refuel up to 30 trucks daily, supporting cleaner logistics and industrial operations.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Africa’s Energy Icon and President/CEO of Tetracore Energy Group, Dr. Olakunle Williams, described the project as a defining step toward Africa’s energy independence and sustainable industrial growth.

“This facility is more than an infrastructure; it is a platform for progress. It demonstrates how African expertise, partnerships, and innovation can deliver world-class energy solutions that are cleaner, safer, and economically beneficial to our people,” he said.

Designed in collaboration with leading global OEM and EPC partners, the plant integrates advanced safety systems, including gas detection technologies, pressure control mechanisms, and emergency shutdown protocols that meet both national and international standards.

Beyond infrastructure delivery, Tetracore emphasized a strong local content strategy, engaging Ghanaian professionals, contractors, and suppliers throughout the project lifecycle.

This approach has enabled skills transfer, job creation, and long-term socio-economic benefits within host communities. A full rollout of Tetracore’s CNG initiative is expected to create between 500 and 600 direct and indirect jobs nationally over the coming years.

The project also underscores the growing energy cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana, with Nigerian technical expertise and investment playing a pivotal role in its successful execution. Industry observers note that the initiative demonstrates the potential of intra-African collaboration to accelerate clean energy adoption across the continent.

President John Dramani Mahama ably represented by Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Renewable Energy, stated:

“This facility marks a major step in Ghana’s transition to cleaner, more affordable energy. It strengthens our industrial competitiveness, enhances energy security, and reflects the power of strong public–private partnerships in driving sustainable national development.”

Other government officials and stakeholders at the event commended Tetracore’s commitment to sustainable development and private-sector leadership in energy innovation.

Over the past two years, Tetracore has nearly tripled its CNG capacity, in addition to its 45MMscfd Gas Distribution City Gate at Utesi Industrial Park, Edo State, hence delivering clean energy to over 45 industrial customers.

The Group currently operates A flagship CNG mother station, A dedicated Auto-CNG facility at the Dangote Cement Plant in Ibese, Ogun State, refuelling an average of 50,000 standard cubic metres per day and supporting up to 100 trucks daily.

Both facilities were developed and commissioned within six months, demonstrating strong execution capability and speed to market.

With this commissioning, Tetracore Energy Group further reinforces its vision of powering Africa’s growth through integrated gas infrastructure, responsible development, and strategic partnerships, setting a new benchmark for clean energy investments in the region. As Ghana celebrates this milestone, the project signals broader opportunities for similar CNG and gas-to-power solutions across West Africa, including Nigeria.

About Tetracore Energy Group Limited

Tetracore Energy Group is an integrated energy company operating across the energy value chain, delivering midstream and downstream gas infrastructure, gas distribution, trading, and clean energy solutions to industrial, commercial, and mobility sectors across Africa.