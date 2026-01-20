Seplat Energy Plc has announced that its Assa North–Ohaji South (ANOH) gas project in Imo State, capable of processing 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd), has produced gas for the first time.

The company made this disclosure in filings on the Nigerian Exchange and London Exchange, addressed to investors and the public.

According to Seplat, gas from the ANOH project is now flowing to Indorama’s petrochemical plant in Rivers State under a firm and interruptible offtake agreement approved by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on 16 January 2026.

This milestone follows the completion of the 11 km Indorama gas export pipeline, with four upstream wells—on standby since November 2025—brought online to enable gas flow.

What they are saying

Since operations began, Seplat Energy reports that wet gas production has stabilized, delivering 40–52 MMscfd directly to Indorama’s petrochemical plant.

Condensate production currently sits at 2.0–2.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) and is expected to grow as the plant ramps up to full capacity.

According to Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat:

‘ANOH represents a strategic milestone for Seplat, the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), and Nigeria as a whole.”

The ANOH facility marks Seplat’s third major onshore gas processing plant, increasing the Joint Venture’s gross onshore gas processing capacity to over 850 MMscfd.

It is expected to generate strong revenue, reduce Seplat’s carbon intensity, support the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, and expand energy access through power and clean cooking fuel.

The company said preparations are underway to start sales to Nigeria LNG (NLNG) under an interruptible offtake agreement, further boosting the plant’s role in both domestic and export gas markets.

Insight

The Assa North–Ohaji South (ANOH) gas plant is a joint venture between Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), developed through their vehicle ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), which was established in April 2019.

Located in Imo State, the facility comprises two 150 MMscfd processing trains, condensate stabilization units, LPG recovery systems, and a 16 MW power plant.

The plant sources gas from the unitised fields of OML 53 and OML 21, with Seplat’s working interest 2P reserves recorded at 0.8 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) as of year-end 2024.

Four upstream wells had been on standby since November 2025.

An 11 km pipeline connecting the plant to Indorama was completed to enable gas flow.

The facility is designed to operate with zero routine flaring, aligning with Nigeria’s sustainability goals.

The ANOH gas plant also supports Seplat’s End of Routine Flaring programme and strengthens its role in Nigeria’s domestic gas market.

What this means

The ANOH project represents a major milestone in Seplat’s strategy to boost gas-based revenues and support Nigeria’s energy transition.

With ANOH, Seplat’s gross onshore gas processing capacity now exceeds 850 MMscfd.

The company stands to benefit from both wet gas sales and its 50% equity stake in AGPC.

The upcoming completion of the OB3 pipeline will expand access to the domestic market, while plans for NLNG offtake aim to increase gas flow and revenue.

Overall, this development strengthens Nigeria’s gas monetization efforts and accelerates Seplat’s progress toward its 2030 production target.