As the Nigerian financial markets navigated a high-interest-rate environment and significant macroeconomic shifts in 2025, First Ally Asset Management (FAAM) has reported a record-breaking year for its investment app, MyInvestar.

In a performance update released to stakeholders, the firm revealed that the platform’s net inflows grew by a staggering 821.5%, reaching ₦2.69 billion.

The growth is particularly noteworthy given the broader economic challenges, including persistent inflation and currency volatility. MyInvestar appears to have capitalised on these headwinds by positioning its Money Market Fund (MMF) as a robust cash-management tool.

The fund delivered a consistent average yield of 20.01% throughout the year, significantly outperforming many traditional savings instruments.

Strategic Depth and Transaction Volume

The platform’s total transaction volume spiked by 231% to cross the ₦13.9 billion mark. This volume reflects a maturing user base that is not just saving but actively transacting and reinvesting.

Olumayowa Ogunwemimo, Managing Director of First Ally Asset Management, noted that the platform’s reliability was a key differentiator in 2025.

“In a climate where liquidity is paramount, we ensured that our Investars had seamless access to their capital. We successfully processed over ₦5.6 billion in payouts, fulfilling our commitment to being a liquid and transparent partner for our clients,” she stated.

Looking at the data, the platform also recorded 3,782 new sign-ups, a 23.6% increase that suggests a growing appetite for SEC-regulated digital wealth solutions over informal savings circles.

As First Ally looks toward 2026, the focus remains on leveraging the Group’s deep institutional heritage to provide retail investors with sophisticated, high-yield opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional players.