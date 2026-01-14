The Lagos State Government plans to introduce electric-powered boats into the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) fleet within the year to reduce fares for commuters.

The Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi-Balogun, disclosed this in a statement on the Lagos State Government’s X account on Wednesday.

The initiative also targets affordable, sustainable, and eco-friendly water transport. It will help tackle rising transport costs and traffic congestion.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

Balogun said electric vessels have lower operating and maintenance costs. This allows LAGFERRY to reduce fares for passengers.

He added that the initiative is both environmentally responsible and economically necessary.

“The Lagos State Government (LASG) plans to introduce electric-powered boats into the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) fleet within the year, as part of its commitment to providing affordable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly public transportation,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The LAGFERRY Managing Director further noted that water transport is gaining popularity among Lagos residents.

Since February 4, 2020, LAGFERRY has ferried 4.4 million passengers. Balogun called this trend the “Watermania Lifestyle,” where commuters leave their cars at jetties and travel by boat.

During the 2025 Detty December period, he revealed that LAGFERRY recorded a tenfold increase in trips. Residents used the waterways to reach beach houses and coastal resorts.

What you should know

The plans for LAGFERRY to introduce electric boats within the year align with Lagos State’s push for sustainable, electric-powered water transport.

The Omi Eko Project is a €410 million electric water transport initiative, with development launched in October 2025, aimed at transforming mobility across the Lagos Lagoon.

The project is implemented by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and supported by the EU and private partners, with funding including a €60 million EU grant, a €130 million loan from the French Development Agency (AFD), and a €170 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The project covers infrastructure and operations: 15 ferry routes, 140 km of dredged channels, 25 terminals, charging stations, 75 electric vessels, intelligent ticketing, vessel tracking, and capacity building for LASWA.

Once completed, the initiative is expected to carry 25 million passengers annually, reduce road congestion, and provide a safe, electric, and eco-friendly alternative for commuters.