Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) has appointed Wola Joseph-Condotti as its new Chief Executive Officer.

This follows the resignation of Rekhia Momoh, who had led the company for nearly two years.

Wola, until her latest appointment, was the Group MD/CEO of West Power & Gas Limited, the parent company of Eko Disco.

She is recognized as a thought leader in the power space, with strong interests in renewable energy, sustainability, carbon markets, and carbon credits.

Details shortly…