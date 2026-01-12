What makes Nestlé Nigeria especially interesting going into 2026 is how the story has flipped.

After a 2% decline in 2024, the stock staged a comeback in 2025, rising by about 124%.

The 2025 performance is not for Nestlé only; the consumer goods sector turned out to be the best-performing NGX index, posting a 129% and even beating the NGX’s record 51%.

Nestlé Nigeria is one of the stocks in the consumer goods index and a member of the stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOT), with a market capitalization of about N1.55 trillion.

The reprieve Nestlé got in 2025 is very important to shareholders and investors, given the share price loss in 2024 and that the company has not paid dividend since 2023.

The losses of 2023 and 2024 made that inevitable.

But the return to profitability in 2025 changes the conversation

After two consecutive loss-making years driven by FX shocks, elevated finance costs, and balance-sheet strain, Nestlé Nigeria closed the first nine months of 2025 with a profit after tax of N72.5 billion, a sharp reversal from the deep lossesa recorded in the same period of 2024.

Revenue rose by 33% year-on-year to N884.5 billion, underpinned by pricing actions and resilient demand across its Food and Beverage portfolio

Nestlé Nigeria Plc’s management described the nine-month 2025 performance as confirmation that the company’s return to profitability is sustainable, not temporary.

According to Managing Director and CEO, Wassim Elhusseini, the results demonstrate that the turnaround achieved from the fourth quarter of 2024 has held through 2025, supported by strong topline growth and disciplined execution

Management highlighted the 33% revenue growth and N72.5 billion profit after tax as evidence that operational fundamentals are improving, reflecting effective pricing, operational excellence, and stronger cost control.

The early repayment of USD 20 million in inter-group foreign exchange debt was also cited as part of efforts to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce FX-related financial risks.

With trailing earnings now well above pre-crisis levels, the company appears no longer in survival mode

At this point, most investors aren’t debating whether Nestlé Nigeria survived the 2023–2024 shock. That question has already been answered.

The more relevant questions now are quieter, and more practical.

Can the company finally climb out of negative retained earnings?

If it does, does that reopen the door to dividends which stopped in 2022?

At today’s valuation, is the market still offering an attractive entry, or has the recovery already been priced in?

After swinging back to profitability in 2025, Nestlé Nigeria has already absorbed a meaningful portion of its accumulated losses, but it is still negative at N171 billion

Given the profit for the first nine months of 2025, and Q3 2025 profit, if sustained, it will take around 7 – 8 quarters to clear the retained losses and possibly return to path of dividend.

That matters because Nestlé did not stop paying dividends due to lack of demand or weak brands. It stopped because losses made it impossible.

Then there is valuation

Investors are paying about N16–N17 for every N1 earned in the past twelve months, and about N1.30 for every N1 of revenue.

They are also valuing Nestlé Nigeria at about 7.4 times its core operating earnings (EV/EBITDA). This means investors are paying about N7.40 for every N1 that Nestlé Nigeria’s core business earns before interest, tax, and depreciation.

That is not cheap, especially for a company that is still recovering from years of losses and remains in negative retained earnings.

But it is also not excessive for a dominant consumer brand that has returned to profitability and stabilised its finances.

Overall, it’s priced like a business that has recovered, but still needs to prove that the recovery will last.

But Nestlé still needs to do more. Keeping only about N8 in profit from every N100 in revenue is not particularly efficient for a company of its scale and brand strength.

Before the 2023–2024 losses, Nestlé Nigeria was averaging net profit margins of around 12%. At a minimum, it needs to return to that pre-crisis level of profitability.

So, it needs to deliver stronger margins and needs to get to about N110–N130 billion in annual profit and earnings per share to about N140 to make the valuation looks cheaper

That is why the outlook for 2026 is very important and these are what investors should watch starting with 2025 full year results expected to be released in Q1 2026.