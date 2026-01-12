EternaPlc has officially opened its Rights Issue of 978,108,485 ordinary shares at ₦22.00 per share, targeting approximately ₦21.52 billion to strengthen its balance sheet and fund strategic expansion.

The offer runs from January 12 to February 18, 2026, allowing shareholders to subscribe for three new shares for every four held as of November 27, 2025, with proceeds earmarked for retail network growth, lubricant plant upgrades, LPG and aviation operations, and ESG projects.

This capital raise follows Eterna’s resilient 9-month performance in 2025, with ₦212.8 billion revenue and ₦1.39 billion profit before tax, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable energy solutions.

Eterna Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies, has announced the official opening of its Rights Issue, marking a major milestone in its capital raising programme and growth strategy.

The Rights Issue comprises 978,108,485 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, offered at ₦22.00 per share, and is expected to raise approximately ₦21.52 billion.

The capital raise is designed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support strategic expansion across its business segments.

The Rights Issue opens today, Monday, January 12, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Under the structure of the offer, existing shareholders are entitled to subscribe for three (3) new ordinary shares for every four (4) ordinary shares held as at the close of business on November 27, 2025. All new shares issued will rank pari passu with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

The formal signing ceremony for the Rights Issue was held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, following shareholders approval at the Annual General Meeting in July 24, 2025.

This capital raise follows Eterna Plc’s resilient financial performance in Q3 2025 and 9-month period, with a revenue of N55.2 billion and N212.8 billion recorded respectively. There was sustained profitability over the 9-month period, as Eterna recorded a profit before tax of N1.39 billion amidst an industry-wide decline in margins.

Proceeds from the Rights Issue will be deployed to support several strategic initiatives, including the expansion of Eterna’s retail network, upgrading of its lubricant blending plant, enhancement of LPG retail assets, acquisition of commercial delivery assets, expansion of aviation fuelling operations, and investment in ESG related projects aligned with the company’s sustainability goals.

A portion of the capital raised will also serve as an operational working capital buffer to enhance day-to-day liquidity, including inventory financing and short-term trade payables. This will help strengthen resilience against market volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations, and potential supply disruptions.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, OON, Chairman of the Board, said:

“This Rights Issue marks a significant step forward in our long-term strategy to consolidate Eterna’s leadership position in the downstream energy sector. It will enable us to pursue growth opportunities across our value chain while delivering sustained value to our shareholders.”

Despite challenges in the Nigerian downstream oil and gas sector, ranging from fuel price deregulation to global oil price volatility, Eterna Plc has maintained resilience through its diversified operations across fuel distribution, lubricant manufacturing, LPG retailing, and aviation fuelling.

Planet Capital Limited is acting as Lead Issuing House to the Rights Issue alongside other professional advisers.

Eterna Plc remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable energy solutions that create long term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.