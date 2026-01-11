Nigeria’s equities market in 2025 reflected a year of remarkable resilience, strategic execution, and selective sectoral momentum.
Despite economic headwinds, stocks across multiple sectors surged, driven by earnings strength, improved liquidity, and reform-induced investor confidence.
According to data compiled by Nairametrics from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), no fewer than 45 listed companies posted gains of over 100%, with some stocks returning more than 1,000% in a record-setting year.
It was a relatively good year, with the All-Share Index (ASI) settling at 155,613.03 points, delivering a 51.19% year-to-date gain. Market capitalisation also expanded strongly, rising to N99.38 trillion by year-end. This marked a year-on-year increase of approximately 58.4%, compared with the N62.76 trillion market capitalisation recorded as of December 31, 2024.
Beyond the headline numbers, these remarkable stock gains were driven by the vision, strategy, and execution of the executives at the helm. From pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, insurance, and technology, the top-performing companies of the year were led by CEOs and Managing Directors whose leadership inspired operational excellence and investor confidence.
Share price growth is often the clearest reflection of effective leadership, and 2025 provided a vivid showcase of executives turning strategy into tangible market results.
What follows is Nairametrics’ curated list of top-performing CEOs and Managing Directors of the year leaders who drove commendable market returns through vision, discipline, and execution.
Performance- N50.10(+223%)
Biola Adebayo is the Managing Director and CEO of Fidson Healthcare Plc, bringing over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector.
He graduated from the School of Pharmacy, University of Lagos (1988) and holds a Diploma in Advanced Computer Techniques and Applications from the University of Ibadan.
Adebayo began his career at Glaxo Nigeria Plc in 1991 and later joined CAP Plc, honing his expertise in sales and marketing. He joined Fidson Healthcare Plc in 1996, rising through the ranks from Sales and Marketing Manager (2001) to Sales and Marketing Director (2004), Operations and Technical Director, Deputy Managing Director (2022), and ultimately CEO.
He is a fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and a financial member of the Institute of Directors (IOD). Mr. Adebayo has completed executive programs at Manchester Business School, Lagos Business School, IESE, Yale School of Management, and the African Global CEO Programme.
During his tenure, Fidson Healthcare Plc made one of its most consequential capital market moves in recent years with the formal launch of a N21 billion Rights Issue in 2025.
Under his leadership, Fidson Healthcare Plc delivered a strong re-rating in 2025, with its share price rising from N15.75 at the start of the year to N50.10 by year-end, translating into a 223% return for investors.
This rally drove the company’s market capitalisation higher, expanding from N35.57 billion in December 2024 to N114.98 billion by December 2025, also representing a 223% increase.
