Nigeria’s equities market in 2025 reflected a year of remarkable resilience, strategic execution, and selective sectoral momentum.

Despite economic headwinds, stocks across multiple sectors surged, driven by earnings strength, improved liquidity, and reform-induced investor confidence.

According to data compiled by Nairametrics from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), no fewer than 45 listed companies posted gains of over 100%, with some stocks returning more than 1,000% in a record-setting year.

It was a relatively good year, with the All-Share Index (ASI) settling at 155,613.03 points, delivering a 51.19% year-to-date gain. Market capitalisation also expanded strongly, rising to N99.38 trillion by year-end. This marked a year-on-year increase of approximately 58.4%, compared with the N62.76 trillion market capitalisation recorded as of December 31, 2024.

Beyond the headline numbers, these remarkable stock gains were driven by the vision, strategy, and execution of the executives at the helm. From pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, insurance, and technology, the top-performing companies of the year were led by CEOs and Managing Directors whose leadership inspired operational excellence and investor confidence.

Share price growth is often the clearest reflection of effective leadership, and 2025 provided a vivid showcase of executives turning strategy into tangible market results.

What follows is Nairametrics’ curated list of top-performing CEOs and Managing Directors of the year leaders who drove commendable market returns through vision, discipline, and execution.