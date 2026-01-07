R-JoladHospital Limited has acquired 100% equity in Princess Medical Centre, Port Harcourt, marking a major step toward building a national healthcare network focused on patient-centered care and operational excellence.

The partnership combines R-Jolad’s scalable systems and four decades of experience with Princess Medical Centre’s multi-specialist expertise, aiming to enhance care quality, improve outcomes, and expand access across Nigeria.

Integration will begin immediately, aligning clinical, operational, and digital systems, while both institutions reaffirm their commitment to transparency, innovation, and sustainable healthcare delivery.

R-Jolad Hospital Limited, a leading, private, secondary healthcare provider in Lagos, Nigeria, announces today its 100% equity investment in Princess Medical Centre, a foremost multi-specialist hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking on the investment, Dr Funsho Oladipo, Founder and Managing Director of R-Jolad Hospital, said:

“As The People’s Hospital, this partnership represents our commitment to building a national healthcare network that serves Nigerians wherever they are. Princess Medical Centre shares our values of patient-centred care, empathy, and operational excellence, and together, we are poised to raise the standard of care in Rivers State and beyond.

This collaboration signals not only R-Jolad’s ambition to expand its reach and impact, but also a promising shift for the broader healthcare ecosystem, demonstrating that private, sustainable, and patient-focused investments can bridge infrastructural gaps, strengthen workforce stability, and set a new standard for accessible, quality healthcare in Nigeria.”

By combining the clinical expertise and strong community health focus of Princess Medical Centre with R-Jolad’s scalable healthcare systems and over four decades’ experience, the new partnership sets the stage for an enhanced range of care, improved patient outcomes, and sustainable expansion.

Dr Emi Membere-Otaji, Founder and Chairman of Princess Medical Centre, added:

“We are delighted to join the R-Jolad Hospital Group, as this partnership opens new possibilities for our patients and community alike. We are excited to integrate into a system that prioritises efficiency, technology, and patient-centred service, while maintaining the personalised care our community has always enjoyed with us.

“We are equally eager to deepen our collaboration with all stakeholders, especially patients and regulators, to advance the delivery of safe, effective, and high-quality healthcare driven by stronger processes and greater transparency, not only at Princess Medical Centre, but across Nigeria’s broader healthcare industry.”

Together, R-Jolad Hospital and Princess Medical Centre are shaping a new model for private healthcare delivery in Nigeria, one grounded in excellence, accessibility, medical research, and impact.

The integration process will begin immediately with both institutions working closely to align operational, clinical, and digital systems to ensure a seamless transition for patients and staff.

About R-Jolad

R-Jolad Hospital, established in 1982 by Dr Funsho Oladipo, is a 215-bed multispecialty healthcare institution with 7 locations across Lagos, comprising 4 inpatient and 3 outpatient facilities.

Guided by its mission to build healthier communities by delivering best-in-class, patient-centred care through teamwork, innovation, research, and data-driven excellence, R-Jolad’s vision is to become the leading healthcare provider synonymous with high-quality medical outcomes that improve lives across African communities.

The winner of the recent NHEA Award for Secondary Care Hospital of the Year, R-Jolad is an institution accredited to train House Officers and Residents in Family Medicine. It is a SafeCare Level 4 hospital.

R-Jolad Hospital is a member of AfyA Care Group.

About Princess Medical Centre

Princess Medical Centre (PMC), established in 1988 by Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, is a 60-bed multi-specialist hospital located in Port Harcourt, serving residents of the city and its surrounding communities across various socioeconomic strata through its Classic and Signature service lines.

Equipped with 4 operating theatres, ICU, Dialysis unit, audiometry, physiotherapy and a fully automated laboratory, PMC has been delivering high-quality, patient-centred care for almost four decades. The organisation is driven by its vision to be a place of true medical excellence.

Over the decades, Princess Medical Centre has demonstrated a strong reputation for clinical quality, patient-centred service, and professional integrity. The hospital offers a wide range of specialty services, including general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, internal medicine, paediatrics and orthopaedics, while also offering services in assisted reproduction and emergency care.

