Champion Breweries Plc successfully issued its maiden N30 billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond at 19.50% under a N45 billion Bond IssuanceProgramme, marking the first bond issuance in Nigeria’s breweries sub-sector.

The bond attracted strong demand from institutional investors, reflecting confidence in Champion Breweries’ governance, business resilience, and long-term growth strategy, with proceeds earmarked for operational efficiency and infrastructure modernization.

Rand Merchant Bank acted as Lead Issuing House and Bookrunner, delivering advisory and structuring expertise, reinforcing its commitment to deepening Nigeria’s debt capital markets and supporting sustainable corporate growth.

Champion Breweries Plc (“Champion Breweries” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful issuance of its maiden N30 billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond at a coupon of 19.50% (the “Bond Issuance”), under its N45 billion Bond Issuance Programme.

This landmark transaction marks a significant milestone as Champion Breweries continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its position in Nigeria’s beverage industry.

The Bond Issuance is the first bond to be issued by a player in the breweries sub-sector in Nigeria signalling the Company’s ambition to diversify its funding sources, strengthen its capital structure, and position Champion Breweries for sustainable growth in a competitive market.

Despite launching the Bond Issuance amidst volatile interest rate environment, the Bond Issuance attracted robust demand from diverse set of institutional investors which included Pension Fund Administrators, Asset Managers, Trustees, a Bank, a Registrar and High Net-Worth Individuals underscoring strong confidence in Champion Breweries’ credit quality and long-term growth strategy under its management team and board of directors.

The bond proceeds will be strategically allocated to enhance operational efficiency, enabling Champion Breweries sustain growth and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the Bond Issuance, Mr Imo-Abasi Jacob, Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, said, “The successful Bond Issuance is more than a financing milestone, it is a statement of intent. By accessing the debt capital markets, we have demonstrated the strength of our governance, the resilience of our business model, and the confidence investors place in our longterm vision”.

This Bond Issuance is a catalyst for transformation: enabling Champion Breweries modernize its production infrastructure, strengthen its capital base, and position Champion Breweries to compete at scale. We are proud to set a precedent in the breweries subsector, and we remain committed to leveraging this momentum to drive innovation, efficiency, and stakeholder prosperity.

Dr Inalegwu Adoga, Managing Director/CEO of Champion Breweries Plc, commented: “This successful Bond Issuance reflects investor confidence in Champion Breweries and our strategic direction under EnjoyCorp. With this capital, we are focused on driving operational efficiency and unlocking opportunities that will sustain growth and reinforce our leadership in Nigeria’s beverage market.”

Chidi Iwuchukwu, Executive Director, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMB Nigeria), Head of Investment Banking Broader Africa, highlighted:

“Champion Breweries Plc’s maiden Bond Issuance is a significant milestone for the breweries sub-sector and reflects the increasing depth of Nigeria’s debt capital markets. Rand Merchant Bank is proud to have partnered with Champion Breweries Plc as Lead Issuing House and Bookrunner, leveraging our expertise in credit ratings advisory, transaction structuring, debt advisory, as well as investor and regulatory engagements to deliver seamless execution. This success reinforces our commitment to delivering holistic solutions that help clients achieve strategic objectives and set new benchmarks. We appreciate Champion Breweries Plc’s confidence in RMB Nigeria throughout this journey.”

Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, added:

“We are proud to have led and advised Champion Breweries through the process of accessing long-term funding from the debt capital markets. This transaction demonstrates the depth and sophistication of Nigeria’s debt capital markets. At RMB Nigeria, we remain committed to structuring solutions that meet our clients’ funding needs while contributing to the development of Nigeria’s capital markets. Champion Breweries’ successful issuance sets a strong precedent for future bond issuances from players in the breweries sub-sector.”

About RMB Nigeria Limited

RMB Nigeria Limited is a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank and is a member of the FirstRand Group. RMB Nigeria offers its clients innovative, value-added advisory, funding, trading, corporate banking and principal investing solutions. For more information, visit www.rmb.com.ng