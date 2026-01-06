Nigeria’s banking sector is entering 2026 with stronger liquidity buffers and an improving operating environment, setting the stage for increased lending, provided credit growth is managed prudently.

This is according to the CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., Olusegun Alebiosu, at the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 on Tuesday in Lagos.

The forum, themed “The Great Calibration: Mastering Resilience in an Era of Asynchronous Growth,” examined Nigeria’s macroeconomic prospects amid global uncertainty.

What the CEO is saying

Alebiosu said Nigeria was entering a new phase of macroeconomic stability, supported by easing inflation, improving manufacturing output and renewed investor confidence.

He noted that lower interest rates and the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation would significantly boost credit expansion in 2026.

“Banks now have more liquidity, and the environment is improving. Lending will naturally increase, provided we avoid reckless credit decisions,” he said.

According to Alebiosu, the outlook points to a gradual but clear economic recalibration driven by policy discipline, financial-sector reforms and renewed momentum in productive sectors.

Alebiosu said economic reforms were beginning to stabilise markets, boost investor confidence and unlock new growth opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

Despite persistent inflationary pressures, currency realignments and external shocks, he said Nigeria had demonstrated resilience through innovation and structural reforms, positioning the economy for a sustained recovery.

FirstBank reaffirms commitment to national development

Alebiosu described the annual economic outlook forum as a strategic platform for shaping ideas, sharing insights and identifying pathways for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He reaffirmed FirstBank’s commitment to national development, noting that the institution’s 131-year legacy remains anchored on strong capital buffers, digital transformation and effective financial intermediation.

“Nigeria’s competitiveness will depend on disciplined reforms, investment in human capital, scalable infrastructure and strong public-private collaboration,” he said.

He added that deeper partnerships between the public and private sectors would be critical to unlocking growth opportunities, while the forum would provide practical guidance on managing volatility and identifying growth-driving sectors.

Alebiosu urges diaspora Nigerians to reconsider FX holdings

The FirstBank CEO also urged Nigerians in the diaspora to rethink holding savings in foreign currencies, noting that returns on naira-denominated assets were increasingly outperforming foreign holdings.

“With an appreciating naira, keeping money abroad is a waste of time,” he said.

Alebiosu identified rising industrial activity and the decentralisation of power generation as key catalysts for real-sector growth.

He added that declining food and fuel prices signalled easing market distortions, while stronger external reserves and rising foreign inflows had improved Nigeria’s resilience to volatile capital movements.

“If 10 billion dollars in hot money leaves today, we can pay and not blink,” he said.

Growth outlook: Up to 10% in 2026

Looking ahead, Alebiosu projected economic growth of between 7% and 10% in 2026, including during the election period.

“There will be no crisis. The economy is racing, and after the election, you will see accelerated growth far higher than we have ever seen,” he said.

What you should know: First HoldCo Plc had announced on Monday that First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum regulatory capital requirement of N500 billion, reinforcing the lender’s financial strength ahead of the March recapitalisation deadline.

The announcement comes as Nigerian commercial banks accelerate efforts to comply with the apex bank’s new capital thresholds.