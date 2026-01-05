The Ghana Securities Exchange (GSE) composite index emerged as the top-performing equity market among selected African exchanges in 2025, outperforming Nigeria’s NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and several continental peers.

The GSE Composite Index returned 79.43% for the year, significantly ahead of the NGX ASI’s 51.19% gain, underscoring stronger equity momentum and sustained investor confidence in Ghana’s market.

According to year-end exchange data, the GSE Composite Index rose from 4,888.82 points at the start of the year to 8,772.25 points at year-end, reflecting steady capital inflows amid improving macroeconomic stability, currency reforms, and a gradual restoration of confidence in domestic assets.

What the data is saying

Monthly performance data shows that Ghana’s equity market leadership in 2025 was built on consistency rather than isolated spikes. The GSE Composite Index recorded gains in nine out of twelve months, with standout rallies in March (+10.19%), July (+11.88%), and September (+11.37%), which collectively anchored its outperformance.

While the market experienced a mild correction in April (-2.05%), the pullback proved short-lived. Positive momentum resumed immediately in May and strengthened into the second half of the year. This pattern reflects declining inflation expectations, improving macro visibility, and sustained risk appetite, allowing equities to re-rate steadily rather than episodically.

Across selected African markets, performance leadership in 2025 clearly favoured exchanges with durable monthly momentum, reinforcing Ghana’s position at the top of the performance table.

How Ghana pulled ahead of Nigeria

While Nigeria’s equity market delivered its strongest annual performance in nearly two decades, Ghana still outperformed on a relative basis. The nearly 28-percentage-point return gap highlights Ghana’s sharper equity repricing, driven by a smaller market base, thinner liquidity, and outsized rallies in select large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

By contrast, Nigeria’s NGX rally was broader and more liquid but relatively restrained by the weight of large-cap stocks and intermittent profit-taking across key sectors toward year-end. As a result, Nigeria’s gains were high impact but uneven, while Ghana’s advance was more methodical and persistent.

How other African exchanges performed in 2025

The NGX All-Share Index gained 51.19% in 2025, ranking among Africa’s top-performing markets in absolute terms. However, returns were heavily concentrated in July (+16.57%) and December (+8.43%), reflecting sector-driven rallies led by consumer goods and insurance stocks. Periodic pullbacks, particularly in March (-1.99%) and November (-6.88%), interrupted momentum. This performance profile suggests that Nigeria’s gains were driven more by episodic re-pricing and stock-specific surges than by steady accumulation.