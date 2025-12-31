The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially unveiled a new corporate identity and name, rebranding as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in line with Nigeria’s transition to a new tax regime scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026.

The new logo and identity were unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja by the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Mr Zacch Adedeji.

The change from FIRS to NRS follows the enactment of the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act, 2025, which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

What NRS is saying

With the passage of the law, the NRS formally replaced the FIRS as Nigeria’s central revenue authority, expanding its institutional mandate under the country’s comprehensive tax reform programme.

Speaking at the unveiling, Adedeji said the new identity reflects a strategic repositioning of Nigeria’s revenue administration architecture.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Executive Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, Adedeji said:

“The unveiling of the NRS identity reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.”

Evolution of revenue administration

He described the new logo and brand elements as a critical milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s revenue administration framework.

According to him, the rebrand: “signals continuity of purpose, strengthened institutional capacity, and a forward-looking approach to supporting taxpayers and national development.”

Commitment to transparency and service excellence

Adedeji further assured Nigerians that the NRS would continue to prioritise transparency, collaboration, and service delivery.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service remains committed to transparency, partnership, and service excellence. The unveiling of this new identity represents not an end, but the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the revenue authority and the Nigerian public—built on trust, clarity, and shared prosperity,” the statement said.

Tinubu reaffirms commitment to tax reforms

The rebranding comes amid ongoing public debate over Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws.

President Tinubu has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing the reforms as scheduled, rejecting calls for their suspension.

The President noted that while some of the tax laws took effect on June 26, 2025, others are due to commence on January 1, 2026, adding that the reforms are central to rebuilding Nigeria’s fiscal framework.

Tinubu described the tax overhaul as a long-term intervention designed to promote fairness, competitiveness, and economic sustainability, rather than an attempt to impose additional tax burdens on Nigerians.

What you should know