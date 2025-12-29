LUG West Africa announced plans to establish a local assembly plant for street lighting infrastructure and install over 250 EV charging stations across Lagos State by 2026.

LUG West Africa has announced plans to expand its operations in 2026 with the establishment of a local assembly plant for street lighting infrastructure and the installation of over 250 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Lagos State.

The announcement was made at the LUG West Africa 2025 End-of-Year Party held at the Victoria Garden Event Centre, Alausa, Lagos.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, as well as other government officials, industry stakeholders, and dignitaries.

According to the company, the planned expansion is aimed at supporting the rapid growth of electric vehicles in Nigeria while reducing reliance on imported street lighting infrastructure. The initiative aligns with the country’s growing interest in renewable energy and sustainable urban development.

Addressing guests at the event, the Executive Chairman/Managing Director of LUG West Africa, Mr. Imran Oladimeji Hamzat, disclosed that the company has been working closely with its international partners to integrate solar-powered street lighting infrastructure with EV charging stations.

He noted that Nigeria has recorded a significant rise in electric vehicle adoption, stating that from 2020 to 2025, the country has experienced an estimated 400 per cent increase in electric vehicles. According to him, global trends suggest that by 2030, electric vehicles could account for about 10 per cent of vehicles on Nigerian roads.

Mr. Hamzat explained that Nigeria currently has over 11 million vehicles, and an 8 per cent adoption rate would translate to approximately 850,000 electric vehicles, creating a strong demand for public charging infrastructure. He added that not all EV owners would be able to charge their vehicles at home, making roadside charging points essential to prevent vehicle breakdowns and ensure smooth mobility.

He further explained that LUG West Africa already has over 50,000 solar-powered street lights installed across Lagos State, providing a strong foundation for integrating EV charging solutions. Each electric vehicle, he said, requires about 240 volts to achieve an hour of charging capable of covering approximately 40 miles, roughly the distance between Lagos and Abeokuta.

According to him, by integrating seven monocrystalline solar panels, each producing 36 volts, the system can generate sufficient power to charge one electric vehicle. This setup would cover approximately a 200-metre stretch of roadway. With the existing infrastructure, the company estimates that Lagos State alone could support an average of 250 charging stations.

Mr. Hamzat stated that 250 charging stations across Lagos State would be sufficient to support the projected number of electric vehicles nationwide. He added that LUG West Africa already has a working prototype and expects to produce a test sample by 2026.

On the scope of the project, he revealed that the initiative is designed to be Pan-Nigeria, with LUG West Africa collaborating with its global partners to roll out the solution nationwide. He also confirmed that the company is currently building an assembly plant in Lagos, which will be used to assemble street lighting systems and manufacture components for EV charging stations. The project, he said, is expected to contribute positively to job creation and local capacity development.

LUG West Africa, which is focused on smart city development, has deployed URBINO LED street lighting across parts of Lagos State, improving safety, visibility, and nighttime aesthetics through modern energy-efficient technology.

The 2025 end-of-year celebration also served as a platform to recognise staff members for their dedication and outstanding performance across various departments.

The event concluded with the presentation of cash rewards and gifts, with several attendees winning prizes ranging from N100,000 to N600,000. In addition, 10 solar-powered fans were distributed, while one lucky guest emerged as the winner of the N600,000 grand prize.