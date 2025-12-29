FCMB Asset Management Limited received SEC approval for the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series II Issuance of up to N20 billion, aimed at supporting mid-sized corporates in sectors aligned with UN SDGs.

Series II will focus on Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics, integrating ESG principles to deliver competitive returns and long-term impact.

The issuance, backed by FCMBAM and TLG Capital, strengthens Nigeria’s private credit ecosystem and is expected to launch in January 2026, following regulatory clearance.

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval for the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund (the Fund) Series II Issuance of up to N20 billion, marking a significant milestone in the Fund’s growth strategy.

Following the approval, a formal signing ceremony was held in Lagos, to execute the relevant transaction documents, signalling the imminent launch of the Fund’s Series II Issuance.

Similar to the Fund’s Series I and building on its success, Series II has been designed to raise capital from Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) as well as High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and deploy same as corporate debt to mid-sized corporate organisations in sectors of the Nigerian economy that are aligned to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Specifically, Series II will focus on supporting businesses in Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics.

In line with global best practices, Series II will integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its investment strategy. This ensures that capital deployment not only delivers competitive risk-adjusted returns but also promotes responsible investing and long-term impact.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, James Ilori, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCMB Asset Management, stated:

“The approval of the Fund’s Series II Issuance is a validation of the confidence the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has in our ability to successfully manage the Fund, deepen the private debt market, create value for our investors, and support investee companies. Our aim is to continue to support those sectors of the Nigerian economy that promote economic growth and development.”

The CEO further thanked the professional parties and the regulator for their various roles in ensuring the successful registration of the Fund’s Series II Issuance and assured them of the commitment of FCMBAM, together with its technical partner, TLG Capital Investments Limited, to ensure the success of the Series II Offer, which is expected to open in January 2026, subject to the relevant regulatory clearance.

Isha Doshi of TLG Capital Investments Limited also said:

‘’This Series II approval reflects the strengthening partnership between TLG Capital and FCMB Asset Management with a shared focus on building a robust local private credit ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we are helping to deepen the asset class, catalyse domestic capital, and support Nigerian businesses with long-term, well-structured financing that underpins sustainable growth”.

About FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM)

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM), the asset management arm of FCMB Group Plc, has been in operation since 2000, providing portfolio management and investment advisory services to a broad base of individual and institutional clients. With strong ratings from Agusto & Co. (A (IM)) and GCR Ratings (A), FCMBAM is a market leader recognised for disciplined investment management, client alignment, and product innovation. The company is a member of FCMB Group Plc and is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria.

About FCMB Group Plc

FCMB Group Plc is a leading financial services holding company with subsidiaries in retail and commercial banking, consumer finance, asset management, pensions management, trusteeship services, investment banking, and other financial services.

About TLG Capital Investments Limited (TLG Capital)

TLG Capital Investments Limited (TLG Capital) is a private, employee-owned, and London-based investment firm specialising in SubSaharan Africa since 2009. The TLG Group manages assets in excess of US$180 million across private credit and growth strategies, and recently announced the launch of Africa Growth Impact Fund II (AGIF II) with a US$75 million first close anchored by IFC, Swedfund, Norfund and Bpifrance.