The Nigerian All-Share Index gained 185.7 points on 24 December 2025, closing at 153,539.8 in positive territory.

This modest 0.12% gain saw the market end Christmas Eve on an upbeat note, supported by a surge in trading activity.

Market turnover jumped sharply, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands, up from 677 million in the previous session.

Winners, losers, and volume

Equity capitalization for the All-Share Index rose slightly to N97.8 trillion across 19,372 deals, up from N97.7 trillion in the previous session.

On the gainers’ chart, Guinness Nigeria and Austin Laz led the charge, climbing 9.98% and 9.97%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Legend Internet and AXA Mansard topped the losers, shedding 9.26% and 7.14% each.

In terms of trading activity, Abbey Mortgage dominated volume, with 1.1 billion shares.

Market summary Current ASI: 153,539.8

Previous ASI: 153,354.1

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +49.17%

Volume Traded: 1.7 billion shares

Market Cap: N97.8 trillion. Top 5 gainers GUINNESS: Up 9.98% to N318.60

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.97% to N3.20

INTBREW: Up 9.85% to N14.50

TRANSCOHOT: Up 9.83% to N170.90

ALEX: Up 9.73% to N16.35 Top 5 losers LEGENDINT: Down 9.26% to N4.90

MANSARD: Down 7.14% to N13.00

JAIZBANK: Down 5.45% to N4.51

MTN: Down 5.21% to N504.00

NEM: Down 4.74% to N24.10

Trading volume

ABBEYBDS led the activity chart with 1.12 billion shares, setting the pace for the session.

STERLINGNG followed with 127 million shares, while CUSTODIAN ranked third with 115 million shares.

FIRSTHOLDCO and ACCESSCORP rounded out the top five, trading 40.8 million and 38.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, ABBEYBDS dominated the session with trades worth N7 billion.

CUSTODIAN followed at N4.4 billion, while FIRSTHOLD recorded N2.18 billion.

ZENITHBANK posted trades valued at N2.13 billion, with GTCO completing the top five at N2.05 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) reflected a broadly bullish tone during the session.

TRANSCORP HOTELS gained 9.83%, NIGERIAN BREWERIES rose 1.28%, and BUA CEMENT advanced 0.57%.

On the flip side, MTNN declined 5.21%, LAFARGE fell 0.74%, and DANGOTE CEMENT slipped 0.16%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

UBA gained 6.6%, FIRST HOLDCO spiked 5.37%, ZENITHBANK edged 0.8%, and GTCO rose 0.74%.

ACCESSCORP closed flat at 0.0%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has firmed above the 153,500 marks as bullish momentum returns to both large- and mid-cap stocks. If buying interest remains sustained and broad-based, the market could extend its rally, with sights set on levels above 155,000 points.