Fidson Healthcare Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, has launched a N21 billion Rights Issue, offering 600,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a fixed price of N35.00 per share.

The offer is made on the basis of 1 new Ordinary Share for every 4 Ordinary Shares held by shareholders as of the close of business on November 12, 2025.

The Rights Issue opened on December 19, 2025, and is scheduled to close on January 30, 2026.

Other key details of the offer

Qualification Date price N39 per share

Discount to Qualification Date Price: 10.26%

Theoretical Ex-right Issue: N41.30

The N21 billion raised from the Rights Issue is expected to be allocated as follows:

N9.5 billion for debt repayment, helping to reduce the company’s current high-interest-bearing loans and improving its financial leverage.

N7.5 billion for capital expenditure.

N3.51 billion for working capital.

N485 million will be used to cover the cost of the issue.

This discounted offer price presents a significant opportunity for Fidson’s existing shareholders to increase their stakes at a more attractive valuation compared to the market price on the Qualification Date.

About Fidson Healthcare

Fidson Healthcare, listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) since 2008, has established itself as a major player in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a broad portfolio of healthcare and pharmaceutical products across Nigeria and West Africa.

Fidson Healthcare currently manages over 350 registered pharmaceutical brands in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, cardiovascular health, psychiatry, and more.

Additionally, Fidson has embarked on a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Aidea Pharma and Nanjing PharmaBlock to establish a joint venture pharmaceutical plant in Nigeria.

The project aims to reduce import reliance, strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, and improve access to high-quality healthcare solutions, particularly in the treatment of HIV and other critical diseases.

How the Rights Issue Can Impact

The N21 billion Rights Issue provides Fidson with a critical opportunity to significantly reduce its debt load, which currently is about N20 billion as of September 2025 and thus reduce the leverage level currently at 3x

Also, by using part of the proceeds for debt repayment, Fidson can cut down on its interest expenses, freeing up resources for more productive investments, although its operating profits more than 3 times interest expenses, which is healthy.

This strategic use of funds will likely drive higher profitability in the future, as reducing debt service obligations will improve the company’s financial flexibility and overall cost efficiency.

Additionally, while the increase in shares outstanding due to the Rights Issue may dilute earnings per share (EPS), the positive impact from reduced debt and improved profitability is expected to offset this dilution.

Challenges to watch:

Cost Structure: Fidson must maintain a healthy cost structure to ensure that increasing revenues translate into sustainable profit growth.

The company generated over N93 billion in revenue and retained about N8 billion in profit, giving a thin profit margin of just 8%.

So, cost control measures will be essential.

Investor takeaways