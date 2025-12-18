Raenesthas launched FastTrack, a payment feature that enables freelancers to access Upwork earnings in under one hour compared to the traditional 48 to 72-hour payout period

African fintech company Raenest has unveiled FastTrack, a new payment feature designed to help freelancers access earnings from Upwork in under one hour.

The feature shortens the traditional 48-72 hour payout period, offering faster access to funds for freelancers who rely on timely payments to manage expenses, reinvest in their work, and stabilise cash flow.

FastTrack operates seven days a week and allows eligible users to receive expedited payments within predefined daily limits at no extra cost.

“We’re proud to be the first fintech company to offer this level of speed and reliability to the freelance community,” said Victor Alade, CEO and co-founder of Raenest, during the announcement at Raenest Exchange, the company’s first tech, money, and business conference. “Raenest FastTrack reflects our vision of breaking down barriers to getting paid, managing money, and building wealth, giving people the freedom to work and earn globally.”

Key Details of Raenest FastTrack

Payments are processed in under one hour once withdrawals are initiated from Upwork to their Raenest bank account

Available on weekends

$1,500 weekday limit and $500 weekend limit

Higher amounts are processed within Raenest’s standard timelines, typically 24 hours

To use FastTrack, users must connect their Upwork account to Raenest and withdraw earnings to their Raenest bank account. New users can sign up, create global accounts in USD, GBP, or EUR, and begin using the feature immediately after integration.

With more professionals across Africa earning through global platforms, Raenest says FastTrack supports the growing demand for faster, more reliable cross-border financial tools.

About Raenest

Raenest is a global financial platform built for individuals and businesses to manage money without borders. With Raenest, you can open multi-currency accounts (USD, GBP, EUR, USDC and USDT), send and receive international payments, grow your wealth, access virtual and physical dollar cards, and pay for services worldwide with ease. Our mission is to put you in control of your finances wherever life takes you, enabling you to manage money across borders securely, affordably, and faster.

For more information, visit www.raenest.com. Raenest is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.