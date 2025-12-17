PalmPay launches a N400 million festive rewards campaign offering cash prizes and all-expense-paid international trips

Users earn and combine city cards through everyday transactions to form World Cards for cash rewards and leaderboard travel prizes

Campaign runs from December 17, 2025, to January 8, 2026, with strict fairness rules and automatic prize distribution at the end of each round

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, has announced the launch of its N400 million festive rewards campaign, designed to reward users with cash prizes and fully sponsored international travel experiences for everyday transactions on the PalmPay app.

The campaign will run from December 17, 2025, to January 8, 2026. The campaign is designed to reward everyday transactions with extraordinary experiences.

It runs alongside PalmPay’s Purple December brand campaign, which focuses on wrapping up the company’s key brand and community initiatives for the year.

At the centre of the rewards campaign is the PalmPay World Travel Carnival, an interactive card collection experience that allows users to earn city cards by completing transactions on the app. Users are required to collect five city cards – London, New York, Dubai, Sydney, and Cape Town and combine them into a World Card, which unlocks a share of the prize pool.

The more World Cards a user creates, the larger their share of the cash rewards. Any extra uncombined cards can be swapped with friends and other PalmPay users to help complete additional World Cards.

Beyond cash rewards, the Carnival also offers Free Global Trips. In each round, the top two users with the highest number of eligible transactions (N100 and above) and at least one World Card will win an all-expense-paid international trip.

The travel grand prize covers:

Visa fees

Round-trip international airfare

5-day, 4-night hotel accommodation

Side attraction

Meal expenses

Airport pick-up and drop-off

All transportation for scheduled tour activities during the trip

Winners will be determined through a transparent leaderboard system, with prizes credited automatically at the end of each round on December 25, December 31, and January 8.

Participation is simple:

Complete tasks on the PalmPay app, such as Airtime, Data, Transfers, and other specific transactions listed in the app, to earn cards.

Collect all five city cards.

Swap cards with friends to complete your collection.

Combine cards to form a World Card and earn cash rewards.

Perform more transactions to climb the leaderboard for a chance at the global trip prize.

To ensure fairness, PalmPay has instituted strict rules: no cheating, bots, fake accounts, or manipulation. Any violations may lead to disqualification or account bans. Additionally, the Free Travel Prize is limited to one per user throughout the campaign.

Speaking on the launch, Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing & Communication, “This festive rewards campaign is about turning everyday banking into meaningful value for our users. With the World Travel Carnival as the headline activation, we are reinforcing PalmPay’s promise of being the smarter way to bank—where smart financial decisions unlock bigger opportunities.”

For more information, download PalmPay

PalmPay – The Smarter Way to Bank.

About Palmpay

PalmPay is a leading digital banking platform driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underserved emerging markets. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay empowers individuals and businesses with tools to manage and grow their money.

PalmPay offers a comprehensive range of products, including mobile payments, savings, and micro-insurance via its app and mobile money agent network.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and processes up to 15 million transactions daily. PalmPay has operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh. For more information, visit www.palmpay.com