The government of Abia State has enacted a new law aimed at positioning the southeastern Nigerian state as a hub for technology and innovation.

The state is also laying out plans to introduce a fleet of electric buses as part of a broader push toward cleaner urban transportation.

Gov. Alex Otti assented this week to the Abia State Startup Law 2025, legislation passed by the State House of Assembly to domesticate the Nigerian Startup Act of 2022 at the subnational level.

The law establishes a legal and regulatory framework to support technology-enabled businesses operating within the state, the News Agency of Nigeria first reported.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, announced the development on Monday while briefing journalists in Umuahia after a meeting of the State Executive Council. He said the law was designed to encourage innovation, attract investment and nurture digital talent, as the state seeks to diversify its economy beyond traditional sectors.

“The law applies to companies with major operations in Abia and startups duly recognised and labelled under the national Act,” Kanu said.

Some context on electric bus roll out

Alongside the startup initiative, the state government is moving ahead with plans for a state-owned electric mass transit system under what it calls the Abia Transport Transformation Project.

Kanu said the first phase of the program would involve the deployment of about 100 electric buses, with an initial batch of 20 vehicles already delivered in November. Another 20 buses are expected early next year.

The buses, each with a seating capacity of 40 passengers, are custom-built for the state and capable of travelling up to 400 kilometres on a single charge, according to the government. Officials said,

“They are equipped with modern safety and comfort features, including cameras, charging ports, disability access, emergency exits and fire extinguishers.”

If fully implemented, the project would place Abia among the first states in Nigeria to adopt electric buses for public transportation, reflecting a growing interest among state governments in cleaner energy solutions amid rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.

What you should know

Beyond technology and transport, Kanu outlined several other initiatives approved by the executive council. He said the state would unveil its Abia 25-Year Development Plan on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, with development partners, traditional leaders and local government officials expected to attend.

In healthcare, the commissioner said the Abia Global Medical Mission began on Monday and would run through Dec. 20, offering free advanced medical services at designated centers across the state. He also announced that 850 young people would graduate this weekend from the second cohort of the Abia Techrise ICT Training Programme, bringing the total number trained in 2025 to nearly 1,400.

As the year-end festivities approach, state officials said road rehabilitation works were continuing and security agencies had been placed on heightened alert to ensure public safety.