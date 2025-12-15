ipNX received a Telecoms Excellence Award at the ATCON inaugural ceremony recognizing its innovative, superior service delivery and contributions to Nigeria’s digital economy

Three ipNX executives, Ejovi Aror Bimpe Olaleye and Olusola Teniola, were honored as Digital Luminaries for their transformative roles in shaping Nigeria’s technology landscape

These recognitions reaffirm ipNX’s leadership in advancing broadband infrastructure and driving national digital transformation through customer-focused solutions

ipNX, one of Nigeria’s foremost information and communications technology companies, has once again reinforced its leadership in the nation’s digital ecosystem with multiple recognitions at the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Inaugural Telecoms Excellence Awards, held on November 28, 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

At the prestigious event, ipNX received a Telecoms Excellence Award, affirming the company’s commitment to innovation, superior service delivery, and its significant contributions to Nigeria’s rapidly advancing digital economy.

In addition, three distinguished members of the ipNX leadership team were honoured among the Digital Luminaries for their outstanding impact, strategic guidance, and transformative roles in shaping Nigeria’s digital technology landscape.

The awardees include: Mr. Ejovi Aror, Group Managing Director, ipNX, Mrs. Bimpe Olaleye, Group Executive Director, Commercials, ipNX; and Dr. Olusola Teniola, Director, Strategic Business Initiatives, ipNX

Their recognition underscores ipNX’s culture of visionary leadership and its enduring commitment to driving national digital transformation through cutting-edge broadband infrastructure and customer-focused technology solutions. The ceremony was graced by dignitaries, industry leaders, technology innovators, and senior government officials, marking a historic moment for the telecommunications sector as ATCON launched the first edition of its Telecoms Excellence Awards.

Speaking on the honours, Mrs. Folashade Efiong-Bassey, Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, ipNX, expressed pride in the company’s achievements and appreciation to ATCON for the recognition saying, “we are deeply honoured by these awards, which celebrate not only our organisational excellence but also the remarkable leadership of our executives who continue to shape the trajectory of digital innovation in Nigeria. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions and accelerating Nigeria’s digital future. We thank ATCON for these recognitions that celebrate excellence and promote progress in our industry.”

The awards mark another significant milestone for ipNX, further validating its leadership in advancing Nigeria’s digital landscape through world-class fibre-optic connectivity, strategic innovation, and unwavering dedication to customer experience.

ipNX remains committed to building a future where technology enables growth, opportunity, and transformation for individuals, businesses, and communities across Nigeria.