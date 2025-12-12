CyberSafeFoundation, with support from Google.org is launching Resilio Africa, a three-year project to strengthen cybersecurity resilience for 200 critical community institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa

The initiative will provide free technical tools assessments, threat intelligence and training to protect over two million people and secure more than 15 million public records in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa

Resilio Africa aims to close the cybersecurity gap by offering 10,000 hours of pro bono consulting customized playbooks, and capacity-building programs for executives IT teams and staff

The program will strengthen 200 Critical Community Institutions, protect over 2 million people, and secure more than 15 million public records across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

CyberSafe Foundation, with funding support from Google.org will launch Resilio Africa, a 3-year cybersecurity resilience project that aims at reducing the growing risks of cyberattack in institutions and communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project will strengthen the cyber resilience of 200 Critical Community Institutions (CCIs) in the region through provision of free technical tools, assessments, threat intelligence and incident response frameworks.

With this intervention, Resilio Africa aims to protect over 2 million people and secure more than 15 million public records in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, marking one of the most ambitious community-building efforts in Africa’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

“At Google.org, we believe that access to secure digital systems is a cornerstone of inclusive growth,” said Haviva Kohl, Senior Program Manager, Google.org. “Our support for CyberSafe Foundation’s CCI cybersecurity efforts reflect our shared commitment to empowering communities and protecting the institutions that serve them. Resilio Africa will help ensure that essential community organizations can operate safely and confidently in an increasingly digital world.”

Identifying the challenges across sub-Saharan Africa, a brief by CyberSafe Foundation noted that critical community infrastructure in the region is increasingly targeted by cyberattacks, with inadequate resources available to tackle them.

“These institutions collect, process, and store vast amounts of sensitive personal data, yet most lack the corresponding cybersecurity maturity. Many operate on outdated systems, with limited cybersecurity capacity, low awareness of digital threats, and zero security budgets. According to INTERPOL, Africa experienced a 23% increase in ransomware attacks in 2023, with public and nonprofit institutions among the most impacted.”

Further citing data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s Global Cybersecurity Index, the statement said that more than 60% of African countries fall into the “low commitment” category regarding national cybersecurity readiness. This contributes to limited institutional cybersecurity capacity, low awareness of digital threats, and little to no dedicated security budgets.

“As services become more digitized, this creates a dangerous gap that cybercriminals are actively exploiting through ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and DDoS disruptions, compromising public services, exposing sensitive data, and eroding public trust,” it said.

“In Kenya alone, over 114 CCI-targeted cyberattacks were recorded in the first eight months of 2024, followed by a 201% increase in cyber incidents by Q1 2025. In Nigeria, key government and healthcare systems still operate over unencrypted communication protocols. Institutions in Ghana and South Africa face similar threats but often lack the capacity to respond effectively. This widespread vulnerability exposes millions of citizens to both digital and physical harm.

Despite emerging national strategies, policy formulations and growing political will in the region, most CCIs are under-resourced and under-protected. Without immediate, scalable, and context-specific interventions, the region risks a surge in cyber incidents that could significantly disrupt essential community services.

Resilio Africa will strengthen cyber resilience of 200 CCIs through technical tools, assessments, customized playbooks and incident response frameworks; provide over 10,000 hours of pro bono cyber consulting to support CCI teams, build human capacity by delivering tiered training for executives, IT teams, and general staff with over 4500 employees and decision-makers trained; protect over two million people; and secure more than 15 million public records in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

“Africa’s digital transformation cannot succeed if our communities remain vulnerable,” said Confidence Staveley, Founder and Executive Director of CyberSafe Foundation. “With Google.org’s support, we are scaling a proven model of capacity-building that will help critical institutions become resilient, safeguard the people they serve, and preserve trust in digital public systems.”

Application to the initiative is open and CCIs eligible to participate are to complete an online interest form guided by instructions on the website, www.resilio.cybersafefoundation.org.

About Google.org

Google.org is the philanthropic arm of Google, founded in October 2005, which uses a combination of funding, innovation, and technical expertise to support underserved communities and help solve humanity’s biggest challenges.

Google.org’s general strategy involves funding the use of technology, data, and user centered design to drive significant social impact. The organization operates with an engineering mindset, applying a data-driven, innovative approach to global problems. It provides grants and access to Google’s products and platforms to accelerate the work of nonprofit partners.

About CyberSafe Foundation

CyberSafe Foundation is a leading purpose-driven organization working to democratize cybersecurity and AI education by empowering underserved communities with transformative cybersecurity and AI skills and fuelling local innovation.

Through hands-on training, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, we are building a safer, more equitable future, ensuring that no one is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Since 2019, its’ programs such as the CyberGirls Fellowship, SDCDC-19, have reached over 30 million people, trained 70,0000+ individuals and supported 4,000+ SMEs to strengthen their cybersecurity posture

Contact: CyberSafe Foundation: connect@cybersafefoundation.org