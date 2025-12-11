FCMB Asset Management Limited has received an upgrade from A-(IM) to A(IM) Investment Manager rating by Agusto & Co., reflecting strengthened investment processes, robust research capability, and disciplined governance supported by FCMB Group’s institutional backing.

The rating affirms FCMBAM’s commitment to delivering risk-aware investment outcomes and operating at international standards, while managing a suite of Collective Investment Schemes including money market, debt, equity, USD bond, and private debt funds.

FCMBAM continues to focus on globally aligned solutions that support capital preservation, income generation, and long-term growth, reinforcing its position as a trusted asset manager within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM), the Asset Management arm of FCMB Group Plc, has received a rating upgrade, from A-(IM) to A(IM) Investment Manager rating, from Agusto & Co., a leading pan-African credit rating agency.

The rating upgrade reflects FCMBAM’s continued strengthening of its investment management processes, robust research capability, disciplined governance framework, and the depth of experience within its decision-making committees.

It also underscores the company’s strong institutional backing as part of the FCMB Group, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial services groups.

Commenting on the rating upgrade, the Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Asset Management Limited, Mr James Ilori, said:

“This upgrade to an A(IM) rating is an important validation of the discipline, transparency, and professionalism that underpin our investment philosophy. It reflects the trust our clients and stakeholders place in us, as well as our continued focus on delivering strong, risk-aware investment outcomes across market cycles. We remain committed to operating at international standards and creating consistent value for our clients.”

FCMB Asset Management Limited currently manages a suite of Collective Investment Schemes, including the Legacy Money Market Fund, Legacy Debt Fund, Legacy Equity Fund, Legacy USD Bond Fund, and the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund. Beyond collective investment schemes, the firm also provides discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services, for clients with varying investment objectives.

FCMB Asset Management Limited remains focused on delivering globally aligned investment management solutions that support capital preservation, income generation, and long-term capital growth, while maintaining the highest standards of risk management and governance.

About FCMB Group

FCMB Group Plc is a leading financial services holding company with subsidiaries in retail and commercial banking, consumer finance, asset management, pensions management, trusteeship services, investment banking, and other financial services.

About FCMB Asset Management

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) was established in 1997 to provide portfolio management and investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients. The company is a member of FCMB Group and is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria.