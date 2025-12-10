Infinix Nigeria has launched its biggest festive campaign, the Infinix X Davido ‘Make A Wish’ Christmas Promo, running from December 10 to January 4, 2025, giving customers a chance to win instant gifts and a dream wish worth up to N10 million.

Participants can enter by purchasing any Infinix smartphone, receiving an instant gift, scanning a QR code, and selecting their preferred wish, with prizes including business grants, vacations, house renovations, rent support, or a car, alongside additional rewards like electric scooters and premium merchandise.

The campaign features a flagship store activation at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, from December 6 to 14, offering scratch-and-win prizes and an exclusive meet-and-greet with brand ambassador Davido on December 14, reinforcing Infinix’s commitment to creating memorable festive experiences.

Infinix Nigeria has launched its biggest festive campaign yet, the Infinix X Davido ‘Make A Wish’ Christmas Promo, running from December 10th to January 4th, 2025.

The nationwide promotion gives customers the chance to win instant gifts and select a dream wish worth up to N10 million.”

The festive campaign invites customers to purchase any Infinix device for an opportunity to receive instant gifts and scan a wish QR code that could turn their holiday dreams into reality. This year’s grand prize allows lucky winners to choose a personal “surprise wish” valued at N10 million, including a business grant, holiday vacation for two, house renovation, house rent support, or even a car, all fulfilled by Infinix’s special Christmas Santa.

Participation in the promo is open to customers nationwide.

How to Participate:

Purchase any Infinix smartphone from authorised retail stores nationwide. Receive an instant gift at the point of purchase. Scan the QR code provided by the sales representative. Complete your details and select the wish you’d love to win. Follow @InfinixNigeria to watch the live draw and see if you’ve won.

Beyond the grand prize, participants also stand a chance to win additional rewards, including electric scooters, branded merchandise, and food items distributed instantly at the point of purchase.

Davido Leads the Flagship Store Experience

As part of the campaign, Infinix has also introduced a special activation with brand ambassador Davido, at the Infinix Flagship Store, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja. From December 6th to 14th, customers who purchase any Infinix smartphone at the Infinix Flagship Store, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, will receive an exclusive ‘Xmas Scratch & Win’ coupon.

Prizes include a 43-inch TV, rechargeable fans, air fryers, and other premium gifts. Winners will also get the special opportunity to meet brand ambassador Davido during the flagship store meet-and-greet on December 14th.”

Speaking on the Infinix Christmas promo, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager at Infinix Nigeria, said: “Christmas is a season of hope, and we wanted to do more than give discounts this year, we wanted to make real wishes come true. With the Infinix X Davido ‘Make A Wish’ promo, we are giving our customers the freedom to dream and the opportunity to see those dreams fulfilled. Whether it’s starting a business, supporting their family, or enjoying a well-deserved break, we’re proud to be the brand turning those personal wishes into reality this festive season.”

With nationwide participation and an exciting lineup of high-value prizes, the Infinix Christmas Promo is set to make this festive season truly unforgettable for customers across Nigeria.

For more information on the Infinix Christmas Promo, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.