Graviton5 delivers up to 25% higher performance with 192 cores per chip and 5x larger cache, powering more than half of new AWS CPU capacity.

Trainium3 UltraServers offer 4.4x more compute performance and 4x greater energy efficiency, reducing AI training times from months to weeks.

AWS AI Factories enable enterprises to deploy dedicated AI infrastructure in their own data centers, meeting data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

AWS is bringing game-changing innovations that will help build innovative solutions, drive successful business outcomes, and create new possibilities.

This was the message at re:Invent 2025 where the company announced the expansion of the Amazon Nova model family, the availability of Trainium3 UltraServers, the AWS AI Factories for implementing AI infrastructure in customers’ existing data centers and Graviton5, its most powerful and efficient CPU, and frontier agents.

Graviton5—the company’s most powerful and efficient CPU

The innovations have been futuristic, with a focus on efficiency and accessibility for the growth of enterprise https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/aws/aws-re-invent-2025-ai-news-updates.

As cloud workloads grow in complexity, organizations face a persistent challenge to deliver faster performance at lower costs and meet sustainability commitments without trade-offs.

AWS’new Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g delivers up to 25% higher performance than its previous generation, with 192 cores per chip and 5x larger cache. For the third year in a row, more than half of new CPU capacity added to AWS is powered by Graviton, with 98% of the top 1,000 EC2 customers—including Adobe, Airbnb, Epic Games, Formula 1, Pinterest, SAP, and Siemens—already benefiting from Graviton’s price-performance advantages.

Expansion of Nova family of models and pioneers “open training” with Nova Forge

Amazon is expanding its Nova portfolio with four new models that deliver industry-leading price-performance across reasoning, multimodal processing, conversational AI, code generation, and agentic tasks. Nova Forge pioneers “open training,” giving organizations access to pre-trained model checkpoints and the ability to blend proprietary data with Amazon Nova-curated datasets.

Nova Act achieves breakthrough 90% reliability for browser-based UI automation workflows built by early customers. Companies like Reddit are using Nova Forge to replace multiple specialized models with a single solution, while Hertz accelerated development velocity by 5x with Nova Act.

Addition of 3 frontier agents, a new class of AI agents that work as an extension of your software development team

Frontier agents represent a step-change in what agents can do. They’re autonomous, scalable, and can work for hours or days without intervention.

AWS announced three frontier agents—Kiro autonomous agent, AWS Security Agent, and AWS DevOps Agent. Kiro autonomous agent acts as a virtual developer for your team, AWS Security Agent is your own security consultant, and AWS DevOps Agent is your on-call operational team. Companies including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, SmugMug, and Wester Governors University have used one or more of these agents to transform the software development lifecycle.

Unveiling Trainium3 UltraServers

As AI models grow in size and complexity, training cutting-edge models requires infrastructure investments that only a handful of organizations can afford. Amazon EC2 Trn3 UltraServers, powered by AWS’s first 3nm AI chip, pack up to 144 Trainium3 chips into a single integrated system, delivering up to 4.4x more compute performance and 4x greater energy efficiency than Trainium2 UltraServers.

Customers achieve 3x higher throughput per chip while delivering 4x faster response times, reducing training times from months to weeks. Customers including Anthropic, Karakuri, Metagenomi, NetoAI, Ricoh, and Splash Music are reducing training and inference costs by up to 50% with Trainium, while Decart is achieving 4x faster inference for real-time generative video at half the cost of GPUs, and Amazon Bedrock is already serving production workloads on Trainium3.

AWS AI Factories

Building high-performance AI infrastructure requires massive capital investments in GPUs, data centers, and power, creating multi-year timelines that divert focus from core business goals. AWS AI Factories provides enterprises and government organizations with dedicated AWS AI infrastructure deployed in their own data centers, combining NVIDIA GPUs, Trainium chips, AWS networking, and AI services like Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker AI. This approach lets organizations leverage existing data center space and power while meeting data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore is launching Policy in preview, allowing teams to set clear boundaries for agent actions using natural language. AgentCore Evaluations simplifies monitoring agent behavior with 13 pre-built evaluators for dimensions like correctness and safety, continuously sampling live interactions to trigger alerts when performance drops. Additionally, AgentCore Memory introduces new episodic functionality that helps agents learn from past experience.