Lagos State is moving to establish a new regulatory agency dedicated to monitoring private healthcare facilities, a step officials say is necessary to improve patient safety and address gaps in the state’s existing oversight system.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, announced the plan on Saturday at a Gala and Awards ceremony hosted by the Lagos chapter of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners.

His remarks show growing concern within the government over the standards of care in some private hospitals, which serve a significant portion of the state’s more than 20 million residents.

“We have received complaints where the health of many people was badly managed. But we don’t want that to continue,” Obasa told attendees. He said the new agency would focus on ensuring that private facilities operate at acceptable levels of quality, noting that several recent reports have pointed to cases of poor medical handling and insufficient professionalism.

New agency to support HEFAMAA

Lagos currently relies on the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, known as HEFAMAA, to regulate both public and private health centers. But Obasa argued that the agency lacks the staff strength and operational capacity to fully monitor the rapidly growing number of private providers across the state. The proposed body, he said, would not replace HEFAMAA but would instead fill critical gaps that have limited the effectiveness of existing oversight tools.

To build the agency’s framework, Obasa urged the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners to work closely with lawmakers in drafting new legislation. Such collaboration, he added, would help ensure that resulting policies protect patients while recognizing the operational realities of private medical practice. He also assured practitioners that the Assembly remains committed to passing laws that support a business-friendly environment for healthcare entrepreneurs.

What you should know

Leaders of the association welcomed the announcement. Dr. Jonathan Esegine, chairman of the Lagos chapter, lauded the Speaker for championing legislation that promotes stability, accountability, and good governance.

He pledged the association’s readiness to support the state government in strengthening healthcare delivery and maintaining professional standards among private providers.

Saturday’s event also highlighted contributions to the state’s healthcare sector, as the association presented awards to individuals and organizations known for excellence in service delivery. Honorees included clinicians, diagnostic practices, and private health companies recognized for their commitment to improving patient care.

Organizers said the annual ceremony is designed not only to honor outstanding achievement but also to encourage collaboration and continued investment in quality healthcare for Lagos residents.