Greenwich Merchant Bank (GMB) has been named the winner of the 2025 Best FMDQ-Compliant Member Award, a recognition that reinforces the Bank’s reputation for strong governance, disciplined operations, and consistent regulatory alignment.

The Award, presented on Wednesday by FMDQ Group PLC at the 2025 FMDQ Gold Awards, recognises the dealing member with the most robust compliance record, measured by minimal infractions and strict adherence to FMDQ’s market rules and operational standards across Nigeria’s fixed-income, currency, and derivatives markets.

Presenting the Award, FMDQ’s Group Head of Marketing, Mrs. Nkiru Umeh, commended Greenwich Merchant Bank for its exemplary performance, noting that the Bank continues to demonstrate a deep institutional commitment to transparency and professionalism.

According to her, the award remains “a celebration of excellence within Nigeria’s fixed-income and derivatives markets,” and acknowledges institutions that continue to promote transparency, discipline, and stability within the financial ecosystem. She emphasized that Greenwich Merchant Bank’s performance reflects “a strong governance culture and consistent adherence to best practices.”

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Merchant Bank, Mr. Benson Ogundeji, expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as an affirmation of the Bank’s long-standing focus on compliance and market discipline. “We are honoured to receive the Best FMDQ-Compliant Member Award,” he said. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and operational excellence across all our market activities.”

Ogundeji credited the achievement to the Bank’s compliance, operations, trade operations, and risk management teams, whose diligence, he said, ensures that GMB consistently meets regulatory expectations. “This Award is a testament to the collective effort of our teams and the disciplined culture we continue to strengthen,” he added.

The Bank’s Head of Compliance, Tayo Lawal, said the recognition underscores the effectiveness of Greenwich Merchant Bank’s internal controls and its coordinated approach to regulatory engagement. He described the Award as a validation of the Bank’s sustained investment in systems, processes, and people that uphold market integrity.

In its citation, FMDQ noted that Greenwich Merchant Bank distinguished itself during the 2025 review cycle through exceptional compliance performance in a highly regulated market environment. The Group stated that the Bank’s conduct contributed to market stability and reinforced investor confidence, positioning GMB as a model for other market participants.

The recognition further strengthens Greenwich Merchant Bank’s standing as a trusted financial institution with a solid governance framework. It also underscores the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting Nigeria’s financial markets through accountability, professionalism, and strict regulatory adherence.