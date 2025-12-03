CWG Plc has been certified by the Federal Inland Revenue Service as a System Integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory electronic invoicing system under the Monitoring, Billing, and Settlement platform, enabling seamless ERP and invoicing integration for businesses.

This designation allows CWG to help organisations automate invoice generation, validation, and reporting, ensuring real-time compliance, reducing manual errors, and improving audit readiness in line with national efforts to modernise tax administration.

CWG Plc reaffirmed its commitment to digital transformation and national development, leveraging its technical expertise to build infrastructure that enhances transparency, efficiency, and accountability across Nigeria’s financial and commercial ecosystem.

…This recognition positions CWG to support Nigerian organisations in achieving seamless, automated compliance with the FIRS e-Invoicing mandate

CWG Plc, a leading Pan-African, technology-driven company, has been formally recognised by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as a System Integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory Electronic Invoicing system under the Monitoring, Billing, and Settlement (MBS) platform.

This designation enables CWG to provide end-to-end systems integration services that link the ERP, accounting, and invoicing systems of Nigerian organisations directly to the FIRS platform.

With this capability, businesses can automate invoice generation, validation, and reporting; ensure real-time compliance; minimise manual processes and errors; and improve audit preparedness. This aligns with ongoing national efforts to modernise tax administration, enhance transparency, and foster a more efficient environment for commercial transactions.

The FIRS’ MBS platform serves as the central engine for real-time validation of invoices, capturing essential transaction details and replacing traditional paper-based documents. As a System Integrator, CWG will facilitate seamless connectivity to this platform, enabling organisations to automate invoicing workflows and maintain visibility across the invoice lifecycle.

Commenting on the development, Afolabi Sobande, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CWG Plc, said:

“This certification is a significant validation of our technical capabilities and our position as a trusted partner for both enterprise and public sector digital transformation. As a certified System Integrator, our priority is to ensure a seamless, non-disruptive transition for organisations, supporting them in achieving compliance, and empowering them to focus on their core operations.”

Highlighting the strategic significance of the development, Adewale Adeyipo, Group Managing Director/CEO of CWG Plc, added:

“Being accredited as a System Integrator for the FIRS e-Invoice programme aligns perfectly with our vision of creating enabling ecosystems that drive sustainable value.

This initiative allows us to deploy our platform capabilities to address a critical national need, and we are excited to partner with organisations as they navigate this new regulatory landscape. Ultimately, this is about building the digital infrastructure for a more transparent and accountable future.”

Through this recognition, CWG Plc is positioned to support organisations by reviewing their invoicing infrastructure, implementing the required integrations, and providing continuous optimisation to ensure ongoing compliance with evolving regulatory expectations.

The company remains committed to national development by delivering technology solutions that modernise business processes and empower institutions across sectors.

About CWG Plc

CWG Plc is a leading technology company in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing innovative solutions across cloud computing, managed services, business applications, and telecommunications infrastructure.

The company is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX: CWG) and is dedicated to delivering world-class technology services that empower businesses and transform communities across the continent.