Dangote Petroleum Refinery has confirmed its readiness to take full responsibility for Nigeria’s domestic petrol supply, pledging to deliver 1.5 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) monthly, equivalent to 50 million litres per day, starting in December 2025.

The supply is set to rise to 1.7 billion litres per month (57 million litres daily) from February 2026, the refinery stated in a letter to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In the letter, dated 30th November 2025 and signed by Chief Executive Officer David Bird, Dangote Refinery requested support from NMDPRA to host officials onsite from 1st December to validate and publicly publish daily production and stock volumes.

The move is intended to ensure full transparency and strengthen public confidence in the availability of domestic fuel. The letter also called for unhindered clearance of crude, feedstocks, and blending components, as well as smooth lifting of petroleum products by vessel.

Dangote Refinery highlighted that delays in vessel clearance have continued to affect operations, increase costs, and impact consumers.

“We are writing to confirm our commitment to supply Nigerian domestic PMS requirements. Dangote refinery is ready and able to supply 1.5 bln litres of PMS per month (50mln litres/day) in December and January, followed by 1.7 bln litres per month (57mln litres/day) from February 2026 onwards.

“We will appreciate your usual consideration and support to secure Nigeria’s domestic fuel security and abundance. Please allow the ‘Nigeria First’ policy to work to the benefit of all Nigerians,” Bird said in the letter.

Dangote offers to host NMDPRA in refinery

The refinery’s announcement comes amid ongoing challenges in the downstream sector, where domestic petrol supply has struggled to meet demand, forcing continued reliance on imports.

“We seek your support to host NMDPRA officials onsite at our refinery from 1st December to validate and publish our daily supply volumes. In the spirit of full transparency to the public, we are willing to publish our daily production and stock volumes (online and print media).

“We seek the full support of NMDPRA to allow Dangote refinery to import our crude, feedstocks, and blending components unhindered, as well as support the lifting of our products by vessel. We continue to experience delays in vessel clearance, which impacts not only the refinery operations but also our customers, adding unnecessary costs and inefficiencies.

“We will appreciate your usual consideration and support to secure Nigeria’s domestic fuel security and abundance. Please allow the ‘Nigeria First’ policy to work to the benefit of all Nigerians,” the letter added.

The pledge by Dangote Refinery, already Africa’s largest single-train refinery, marks a significant boost to Nigeria’s fuel security strategy and the federal government’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy, aimed at prioritising local production over imports.

What you should know

Last week, NMDPRA reported that Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption rose to an average of 56.74 million litres in October 2025.

The regulatory authority noted that of the total consumption, 27.6 million litres were imported, while 17.08 million litres were supplied by local refineries.

This continued shift toward domestic production, it added, reflects gradual progress in the government’s drive to enhance self-sufficiency in petroleum supply.