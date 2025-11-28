Redtech launched RedPay, an omnichannel payment platform that unifies online, in-app, and in-store transactions with centralized reporting and intelligent analytics for complete business visibility.

Redtech, a fast-rising fintech company backed by Heirs Holdings, yesterday, announced the official launch of RedPay, an omnichannel payment platform built to simplify how businesses collect, manage, and track payments.

RedPay consolidates online, in-app, and in-store transactions into one seamless system, enabling business owners to have instant access into their financial performance while empowering businesses to operate with one integration, one dashboard, and consistent data intelligence.

The solution is further strengthened by advanced fraud protection powered by adaptive machine learning, device intelligence, and behavioural signals, ensuring threats are blocked without reducing conversion.

Tokenization is also available on the platform, which enables secure one-click checkouts and recurring payments.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ojo, MD/CEO of Redtech, stated, “RedPay’s centralized reporting and intelligent analytics give businesses complete visibility and control of their businesses. The RedPay platform is designed to make every transaction faster, safer, and smarter, while giving businesses a single source of truth for payment data across their entire customer journey”.

Emmanuel emphasized that RedPay is engineered with conversion at its core, supported by an orchestration engine that delivers higher approval rates, smarter routing, and dependable processing even when traditional payment rails experience downtime. He noted that performance, reliability, and security form the foundation of the platform’s design.

RedPay offers a robust suite of payment solutions, including:

RedPay POS, a modern point-of-sale solution that enables fast, stable, and secure collections across industries including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and logistics.

RedPay Payment Gateway, a robust merchant payment solution that supports merchants in collecting payments online and onsite. It

The Redpay Payment Gateway supports payment options such as cards, bank transfers, USSD, Pay by pPincode, QR Code and payment links. Built with intuitive APIs, SDKs, webhooks, and reusable UI components, the gateway enables seamless integration and delivers consistently high transaction success rates.

Recognising the economic realities of rising inflation and tightening liquidity, Redtech also announced the availability of quick-access loans for merchants, providing flexible credit options to help businesses stay resilient and meet their daily capital needs.

To become a merchant, visit www.redpay.africa or email hello@redtechlimited.com

About Redtech

Redtech Limited is a leading fintech company dedicated to powering seamless digital payments for businesses and individuals across Nigeria and Africa. Through its flagship platform, RedPay, Redtech delivers modern payment solutions including POS systems, payment gateways, merchant services, and value-added financial tools designed to enhance reliability, drive growth, and enable financial inclusion.