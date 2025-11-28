XaraAI, a conversational financial assistant available on WhatsApp, powers DigitalPurse, a platform that enables Nigerians to create secure disposable prepaid cards for safer online transactions.

DigitalPurse addresses key challenges in Nigeria’s digital economy such as fraud, unauthorized charges, and data breaches by separating users’ main accounts from online risk through disposable cards.

Xara AI is redefining fintech with intelligent, user-friendly features like spending insights, subscription reminders, and upcoming tools for budgeting, fraud alerts, micro-savings, and personalized financial coaching.

Nigeria’s fintech sector is evolving at lightning speed, and at the center of this transformation is Xara AI, an intelligent financial assistant built for everyday people.

But Xara is more than just conversational AI — it’s the brain behind DigitalPurse, the new digital payment platform that lets users create secure disposable prepaid cards directly from WhatsApp.

In an exclusive conversation, the Co-Founder of Xara AI, Paul Rugbere, who also pioneered the development of DigitalPurse, speaks on how artificial intelligence is reinventing financial services and reshaping consumer trust in Nigeria’s digital economy.

A New Wave of Smart Finance

For years, Nigerians have embraced mobile banking, digital wallets, and online payments. But according to the Co-Founder of Xara AI, the next phase of evolution is about intelligence, automation, and personalization.

“Fintech is no longer just about access — it’s about assistance,” they explain.

“People don’t just need digital tools. They need digital guidance. That’s what Xara AI offers — Your personal AI financial assistant, anytime, anywhere.”

Available on WhatsApp, Xara makes it easy for users to understand their spending, track finances, generate prepaid cards, and carry out secure transactions through simple conversations.

Solving Nigeria’s Most Persistent Transaction Problems

Nigeria’s digital economy is booming, but challenges persist:

Online fraud

Unauthorized card charges

Data breaches

Complex digital banking interfaces

Limited financial literacy among some segments

This is where DigitalPurse comes in — the platform uses disposable prepaid cards that separate a user’s main account from online risk.

“We built DigitalPurse because Nigerians deserve safer digital transactions,” the Co-Founder says.

“With a disposable card, even if a merchant is compromised, your money isn’t.”

Users can create and fund a card instantly through Xara AI on WhatsApp and use it anywhere prepaid cards are accepted — locally or internationally.

AI + Fintech: A Powerful New Standard

Xara AI is designed to make financial decisions simpler, smarter, and more intuitive, especially for users who may find traditional banking apps overwhelming.

“If you can chat, you can manage your money,” the Co-Founder says with a smile.

“That’s our philosophy. AI shouldn’t feel intimidating — it should feel like a helpful friend.”

From reminding users about subscriptions to offering spending insights, Xara is positioning itself as a real-time financial companion.

A Future Built on Trust, Simplicity & Intelligence

When asked about the future of fintech in Nigeria, the Co-Founder is clear:

“AI will drive the next decade of financial innovation in Africa. Not just faster payments — but smarter payments. Not just digital accounts — but intelligent accounts.”

With products like DigitalPurse, Xara AI aims to redefine how Nigerians think about digital transactions — replacing fear with confidence, complexity with simplicity, and risk with intelligent protection.

“We’re Just Getting Started.”

The Co-Founder hints at upcoming features such as:

AI-driven budgeting

Smart fraud alerts

Micro-savings automation

Personalized financial coaching

“Our mission is simple: empower every Nigerian to make better financial choices.

With Xara, you don’t need financial expertise — just your phone.”