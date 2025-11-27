The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed plans to collaborate with the Southwest Development Commission (SWDC) to reactivate the Osogbo-Dagbolu-Erunmu and Idogo railway lines.

The development was conveyed in a statement issued by the NRC via its official X account on Thursday, noting that the lines will be used for freight movement, transporting agricultural produce from southwest towns to Lagos markets and returning consumer goods to the interior.

SWDC Managing Director Charles Diji Akinola said the commission is particularly focused on reviving these lines, which he described as essential for enhancing regional trade and food distribution.

He explained that, in the short term, SWDC plans to operate some of the old unserviced routes on a profit-sharing basis, with certain subsidy considerations to support local farmers and encourage agricultural production.

Akinola also outlined the commission’s medium-term objectives, which include securing operational and track access licenses for new routes, attracting private sector investors, constructing warehouses along the corridors, and building new rail spurs to connect all southwest states to the national rail network.

He noted that the plans build on previous work by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, which had advanced master planning for regional rail development in the six southwest states.

NRC Managing Director Dr. Kayode Opeifa said the corporation is committed to partnering with SWDC, federal agencies, and private sector stakeholders under programmes such as the Track Access Programme and Railing With the States, which enable sub-national entities to utilize national rail corridors.

He added that NRC directors have been instructed to work with SWDC’s technical team to develop the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) necessary to operationalize the lines.

The NRC-SWDC joint team also visited Lagos Iddo Terminal, currently under renovation, and Mobolaji Johnson Station at Ebute Metta to assess facilities and plan upgrades along the reactivated routes.