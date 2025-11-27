The Nigerian Defence Academy has announced the start of its application process for the 78 Regular Course, opening the portal to prospective candidates across the country.

In a statement signed by the Academy Registrar, the Academy confirmed that the online application will run from Friday, November 28, 2025, to April 30, 2026.

It added that the programme is open to both male and female Nigerians seeking admission into the NDA in Kaduna.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to visit the application portal at www.ndaapplications.net to begin the process.

The Academy explained that applicants must select “Purchase Access Code”, fill in their details, and then complete payment through Remita using the ORDER ID and RRR code generated on the portal.

“Candidates should login to the application portal www.ndaapplications.net, select ‘Purchase Access Code’ and fill in their details to pay for their application via REMITA after first obtaining their ORDER ID and REMITA Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code in the sum of N7,000.00 only,” they stated.

It added that only payments made using RRR codes generated on the application platform will be recognized.

“Please NOTE that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted,” they said.

Other stages

After generating payment RRR and completing payment via the portal or bank.

Fill application – Enter valid bio-data and other required information.

Confirmation – Verify all information is accurate before submission.

Submit application – Attest and submit to complete the process.

Download forms – After submission, download the acknowledgement form and parent consent form.

Exam venue – Shortlisted candidates will select an examination venue on the portal.

Important instructions

Applicants are advised to read all instructions carefully and follow the steps provided to avoid errors or invalid submissions.

The notice also encouraged candidates to visit the link for additional details, saying, “Visit the link for more details. Please read carefully and follow the instructions.”

About NDA

NDA is the country’s premier military university, located in Kaduna. It was established to train officer cadets for commissioning into the Nigerian Armed Forces. The Academy combines academic education with military training, producing officers who are well-prepared for leadership roles in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Admission is highly competitive and open to Nigerian citizens who meet age, educational, and physical requirements. Cadets undergo rigorous academic programs in fields such as engineering, sciences, and management alongside military and leadership training.

Graduates of the NDA are commissioned as officers in the Nigerian Army, Navy, or Air Force, depending on their chosen branch, and are expected to serve the nation in various capacities.